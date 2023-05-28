Edmonds Police Blotter: May 16-23, 2023

May 16

9700 block Edmonds Way: A woman reported that someone used her name fraudulently to pick up her developed photographs.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A man was trespassed from the hospital.

May 17

21900 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for a warrant during a traffic stop.

5600 block 186th Place Southwest: Police provided warrant service assistance to the U.S. Postal Inspectors Office.

7200 block 224th Street Southwest: Golf clubs and other items were stolen from a vehicle overnight.

700 block Spruce Street: An individual’s identity was stolen.

500 block Alder Street: Firearms were turned over and taken for destruction.

8100 block 184th Street Southwest: The owner of a rifle voluntarily relinquished it to the police department.

8100 block Lake Ballinger Way: A wehicle was stolen from a business parking lot.

8300 block 212th Street Southwest: Subjects broke into a locked gate and entered vehicles.

23600 block Highway 99: A suspect was arrested, cited and released after shoplifting beer and food from a grocery store.

Highway 99/238th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle failed to yield for a traffic stop. The vehicle continued southbound on Highway 99 into Shoreline.

May 18

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man was arrested after he consumed food from a restaurant and did not pay before leaving.

220th Street Southwest/76th Avenue West: A man was booked for his warrant out of Edmonds.

21300 block 80th Avenue West: A subject’s bank information was possibly breached by an unknown suspect.

200 block Bell Street: A check was forged and used to deduct funds from an individual’s bank account.

100 block 4th Avenue South: A man stole an identification and attempted to cash a forged check at a bank.

22800 block Edmonds Way: A notice of infraction was referred to the prosecutor for negligent driving during a road rage incident.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A woman reported being assaulted by a known subject.

10100 block Edmonds Way: A man was arrested and booked for possession of a stolen vehicle.

700 block 5th Avenue South: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for an out-of-state warrant.

21300 block 76th Avenue West: Marijuana products mailed to a wrong address were taken for destruction.

May 19

22500 block 76th Avenue West: A subject’s vehicle was prowled at a business with property stolen.

9800 block Edmonds Way: A subject stole food from a store.

16100 block 75th Place West: A vehicle struck a gate and fled the scene.

500 block 4th Avenue South: A decoration was stolen from a subject’s yard.

9600 block 220th Street Southwest: A parent reported that a child was assaulted by another student at an elementary school.

23600 block Highway 99: A subject stole alcohol from a store and fled in a vehicle.

10500 block 231st Street Southwest: An identity theft victim reported that a bank account was opened fraudulently in her name.

22800 block 76th Avenue West: An unreported stolen auto dealership license plate was recovered from a vehicle.

23000 block Highway 99: Burglary to a storage unit was reported to have occurred sometime during the last two years.

20000 block 76th Avenue West: A vehicle was shot at while traveling on 76th Avenue West. No suspects at this time; case is ongoing.

16100 block 76th Place West: Juveniles trespassed on property and assaulted the owner after leaving.

22000 block Highway 99: A man was arrested after he refused to leave the premises.

21900 block Highway 99: Two juveniles were trespassed from a grocery store for shoplifting. Both were released to their guardian.

24100 block Highway 99: A female theft suspcet fled from the area after stealing merchandise. She was not located.

May 20

23800 block Highway 99: A woman was booked for fourth-degree domestic violence assault.

7300 block 213th Place Southwest: A woman reported an assault at an apartment.

7900 block 236th Street Southwest: A man’s car window was broken and his vehicle was prowled.

23300 block Highway 99: A U-Haul trailer was stolen.

100 block 4th Avenue South: A man was cited for hit and run.

22500 block Highway 99: A man shoplifted alcohol from a store.

22900 block 74th Avenue West: A group of juveniles damaged a fence.

7800 block 173rd Street Southwest: Charges were referred on an adult male for violating a court order.

21900 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested at a grocery store for shoplifting and was transported to Snohomish County Jail.

7200 block 220th Street Southwest: A juvenile male was temporarily detained after trespassing on fenced property. He was issued a trespass warning and his parent was contacted.

May 21

600 block Walnut Street: Two men were being sought for theft and malicious mischief after a catalytic converter theft.

9000 block 236th Street Southwest: A vehicle was broken into overnight and a backpack containnig a computer was stolen.

8200 block Talbot Road: A flower pot went missing from a yard and the contents was found on the next-door neighbor’s yard.

24100 block Highway 99: A man shoplifted from a department store and fled in a vehicle prior to police arrival.

21100 block 76th Avenue West: A man and woman were arguing with one another. A report was taken for documentation.

May 22

22300 block Highway 99: A man was detained while police investigated a possble burglary at a business. No burglary occurred and the man was released.

23800 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for vandalizing a bus stop. He was transported to Snohomish County Jail.

21500 block Highway 99: An unknown subject stole a vehicle from a secure lot.

23400 block Highway 99: A man was a victim of fraud after visiting a fraudulent website in an attempt to make an online payment.

900 block Edmonds Street: A man reported the use of fraudulent checks with his account number.

Highway 99/238th Street Southwest: A man reported his backpack was stolen from a bus stop.

22700 block Highway 99: A man said his vehicle was broken into and items stolen.

May 23

19300 block 36th Avenue West: Edmonds police assisted Lynnwood police with a homicide investigation.

23200 block Highway 99: A verbal argument occurred between a man and woman in their residence.

21500 block 86th Avenue West: An online computer hack led to fraud.

22500 block Highway 99: A man stole liquor from a store.

8500 block 242nd Street Southwest: A man and a woman got into a domestic verbal argument.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for third-degree theft.