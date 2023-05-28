Edmonds Police Blotter: May 16-23, 2023

May 16
9700 block Edmonds Way: A woman reported that someone used her name fraudulently to pick up her developed photographs.
21600 block 76th Avenue West: A man was trespassed from the hospital.
May 17
21900 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for a warrant during a traffic stop.
5600 block 186th Place Southwest: Police provided warrant service assistance to the U.S. Postal Inspectors Office.
7200 block 224th Street Southwest: Golf clubs and other items were stolen from a vehicle overnight.
700 block Spruce Street: An individual’s identity was stolen.
500 block Alder Street: Firearms were turned over and taken for destruction.
8100 block 184th Street Southwest: The owner of a rifle voluntarily relinquished it to the police department.
8100 block Lake Ballinger Way: A wehicle was stolen from a business parking lot.
8300 block 212th Street Southwest: Subjects broke into a locked gate and entered vehicles.
23600 block Highway 99: A suspect was arrested, cited and released after shoplifting beer and food from a grocery store.
Highway 99/238th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle failed to yield for a traffic stop. The vehicle continued southbound on Highway 99 into Shoreline.
May 18
8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man was arrested after he consumed food from a restaurant and did not pay before leaving.
220th Street Southwest/76th Avenue West: A man was booked for his warrant out of Edmonds.
21300 block 80th Avenue West: A subject’s bank information was possibly breached by an unknown suspect.
200 block Bell Street: A check was forged and used to deduct funds from an individual’s bank account.
100 block 4th Avenue South: A man stole an identification and attempted to cash a forged check at a bank.
22800 block Edmonds Way: A notice of infraction was referred to the prosecutor for negligent driving during a road rage incident.
21600 block 76th Avenue West: A woman reported being assaulted by a known subject.
10100 block Edmonds Way: A man was arrested and booked for possession of a stolen vehicle.
700 block 5th Avenue South: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for an out-of-state warrant.
21300 block 76th Avenue West: Marijuana products mailed to a wrong address were taken for destruction.
May 19
22500 block 76th Avenue West: A subject’s vehicle was prowled at a business with property stolen.
9800 block Edmonds Way: A subject stole food from a store.
16100 block 75th Place West: A vehicle struck a gate and fled the scene.
500 block 4th Avenue South: A decoration was stolen from a subject’s yard.
9600 block 220th Street Southwest: A parent reported that a child was assaulted by another student at an elementary school.
23600 block Highway 99: A subject stole alcohol from a store and fled in a vehicle.
10500 block 231st Street Southwest: An identity theft victim reported that a bank account was opened fraudulently in her name.
22800 block 76th Avenue West: An unreported stolen auto dealership license plate was recovered from a vehicle.
23000 block Highway 99: Burglary to a storage unit was reported to have occurred sometime during the last two years.
20000 block 76th Avenue West: A vehicle was shot at while traveling on 76th Avenue West. No suspects at this time; case is ongoing.
16100 block 76th Place West: Juveniles trespassed on property and assaulted the owner after leaving.
22000 block Highway 99: A man was arrested after he refused to leave the premises.
21900 block Highway 99: Two juveniles were trespassed from a grocery store for shoplifting. Both were released to their guardian.
24100 block Highway 99: A female theft suspcet fled from the area after stealing merchandise. She was not located.
May 20
23800 block Highway 99: A woman was booked for fourth-degree domestic violence assault.
7300 block 213th Place Southwest: A woman reported an assault at an apartment.
7900 block 236th Street Southwest: A man’s car window was broken and his vehicle was prowled.
23300 block Highway 99: A U-Haul trailer was stolen.
100 block 4th Avenue South: A man was cited for hit and run.
22500 block Highway 99: A man shoplifted alcohol from a store.
22900 block 74th Avenue West: A group of juveniles damaged a fence.
7800 block 173rd Street Southwest: Charges were referred on an adult male for violating a court order.
21900 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested at a grocery store for shoplifting and was transported to Snohomish County Jail.
7200 block 220th Street Southwest: A juvenile male was temporarily detained after trespassing on fenced property. He was issued a trespass warning and his parent was contacted.
May 21
600 block Walnut Street: Two men were being sought for theft and malicious mischief after a catalytic converter theft.
9000 block 236th Street Southwest: A vehicle was broken into overnight and a backpack containnig a computer was stolen.
8200 block Talbot Road: A flower pot went missing from a yard and the contents was found on the next-door neighbor’s yard.
24100 block Highway 99: A man shoplifted from a department store and fled in a vehicle prior to police arrival.
21100 block 76th Avenue West: A man and woman were arguing with one another. A report was taken for documentation.
May 22
22300 block Highway 99: A man was detained while police investigated a possble burglary at a business. No burglary occurred and the man was released.
23800 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for vandalizing a bus stop. He was transported to Snohomish County Jail.
21500 block Highway 99: An unknown subject stole a vehicle from a secure lot.
23400 block Highway 99: A man was a victim of fraud after visiting a fraudulent website in an attempt to make an online payment.
900 block Edmonds Street: A man reported the use of fraudulent checks with his account number.
Highway 99/238th Street Southwest: A man reported his backpack was stolen from a bus stop.
22700 block Highway 99: A man said his vehicle was broken into and items stolen.
May 23
19300 block 36th Avenue West: Edmonds police assisted Lynnwood police with a homicide investigation.
23200 block Highway 99: A verbal argument occurred between a man and woman in their residence.
21500 block 86th Avenue West: An online computer hack led to fraud.
22500 block Highway 99: A man stole liquor from a store.
8500 block 242nd Street Southwest: A man and a woman got into a domestic verbal argument.
21900 block Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for third-degree theft.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.