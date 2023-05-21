Edmonds Police Blotter: May 9-16, 2023

May 9

22800 block Edmonds Way: A theft was reported.

22800 block Edmonds Way: Property was stolen from the outside a business.

23600 block 76th Avenue West: A license plate was stolen off a trailer parked on the street.

100 block West Dayton Street: Threats were made to a business by a former employee.

23500 block 84th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal disturbance between two intimate partners. The male left in the female’s vehicle. The female then reported previously unreported assaults that occurred at their residence in Lynnwood. Lynnwood police were contacted and they began an investigation.

100 block West Dayton Street: Police responded to a disturbance between two customers at a business.

24100 block Highway 99: A man took merchandise from a retail store.

24100 block Highway 99: Merchandise was stolen and the suspect got away on foot.

7900 block 236th Street Southwest: A couple got into a domestic dispute.

May 10

23600 block Highway 99: A man stole batteries from a grocery store. Officers were unable to locate him.

8000 block 220th Street Southwest: Stolen license plates were recovered

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A woman turned herself in on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant. She was booked into the Marysville Jail.

200 block 5th Avenue North: A verbal argument was reported between a mother and her adult son, with resources provided.

6900 block 172nd Street Southwest: A husband and wife got into a verbal argument. The husband was transported to the hospital after drinking too much alcohol.

23500 block Highway 99: Police received a report of a fraudulent sale of a vehicle that occurred in Bellevue.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for a warrant.

22500 block Highway 99: A subject stole over $1,000 worth of alcohol from a business.

May 11

23600 block Highway 99: A subject stole food from a business.

800 block Maple Street: A subject used checks belonging to another subject.

22100 block Highway 99: A subject stole tools from a business and fled in a vehicle.

100 block West Dayton Street: Keys and a wallet were stolen at an athletic center.

22400 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen from a dealership. No suspect information.

20300 block 87th Avenue West: Reporting party found a wallet in front of their house.

22800 block 100th Avenue West: A subject passed a fake check at a business.

21200 block 76th Avenue West: A man pried open a woman’s door and entered her apartment. The suspect ran when he saw the woman inside. The suspect was not found.

9100 block Bowdoin Way: A man was arrested for suspicion of DUI

May 12

22600 block Highway 99: A suspicious vehicle investigation yielded a warrant arrest.

7800 block 196th Street Southwest: An ex-boyfriend and girlfriend got into a verbal argument.

7400 block 208th Street Southwest: Police respond to a report of juveniles next to an open laundry room door but didn’t locate the juveniles.

22000 block 76th Avenue West: A business door was found open when employees arrived but no items appeared to be missing.

900 block 9th Avenue South: Groups of juveniles got into an argument and threatened each other.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman was trespassed from a business after eating food while shopping.

7200 block 224th Street Southwest: A suspicious male was seen walking around an apartment complex.

500 block Forsyth Lane: A suspicious vehicle was reported at an apartment complex.

400 block 12th Avenue North: A subject received mail stating that the title of land they owned had attempted to be fraudulently stolen.

8700 block Bowdoin Way: A woman received a suspicious letter at her workplace from a former co-worker.

24100 block 78th Place West: A man arrested for using illicit narcotics in a park was released after being given drug treatment resources. Further crimes are being investigated.

21900 block Highway 99: A stolen iPhone was recovered after police observed video and tracked the phone.

300 block Railroad Avenue: A woman reported a suspicious male attempting to give toys to kids from his vehicle.

22800 block 100th Avenue West: A grocery store reported a theft with individuals leaving in a vehicle.

100 block Railroad Avenue: A subject was arrested for physical control of vehicle.

May 13

8500 block 244th Street Southwest: A husband and wife going through a divorce were having a dispute over their shared residence.

200 block 5th Avenue North: A found cellphone was turned into Edmonds police for safekeeping.

100 block Railroad Avenue North: A city park was damaged with graffiti.

7600 block 223rd Street Southwest: Police responded to an argument about property between former roommates.

23600 block Highway 99: A welfare check on a male wrapped in a blanket resulted in a warrant arrest. Diversion services were offered for a drug offense.

9700 block Edmonds Way: Two subjects damaged vacuum cleaners and stole quarters out of them at a business.

600 block Edmonds Way: A subject lost their wallet at a business.

23600 block Highway 99: Someone reported vehicle door damage in a parking lot.

23700 block 84th Avenue West: A subject was trespassed from a vacant property.

15th Street Southwest/Edmonds Way: A vehicle’s license plates were removed from stolen status; the vehicle was being driven by the registered owner.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman stole merchandise from a store and left in a vehicle.

500 block 5th Avenue South: Stolen license plates were recovered from a parked vehicle. The vehicle owner was unaware license plates had been swapped.

8000 block 234th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested after assaulting another subject unprovoked.

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A disturbance was reported.

900 block 9th Avenue South: A single-vehicle collision resulted in a DUI arrest.

May 14

6700 block Northeast 182nd Street: Police received a report of a domestic violence assault that occured in Kenmore.

8100 block 240th Street Southwest: An unknown suspect prowled a vehicle and stole tools.

24100 block Highway 99: A convicted felon was discovered to be unlawfully possessing a firearm after being arrested for felony theft. The suspect resisted officers’ attempts at arrest, but was subsequently taken into custody after he fled on foot.

200 block 5th Avenue North: A found wallet was turned in.

7500 block 212th Street Southwest: Police received a report of a hit-and-run collision at a drive-thru.

20800 block 72nd Avenue West: A husband and wife got physical with one another. The husband was arrested and booked into jail.

7000 block 182nd Place Southwest: Police made a behavioral health contact.

May 15

21600 block 76th Avenue West: Police made a behavioral health contact.

23500 block 84th Avenue West: A man and woman were contacted after a 911 call reported that they were yelling at each other.

21300 block 80th Avenue West: A man’s vehicle was stolen from the street it was parked on.

16100 block 76th Place West: A pistol was found in the purse of a juvenile who was with a group trespassing on a pier.

400 block 9th Avenue South: Two elderly men got into a confrontation.

May 16

7800 block Olympic View Drive: A man reported an apparent shot from a vehicle driving in front of his home.

5000 block 200th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for a warrant.

20700 block 76th Avenue West: An individual was hit with rounds from a BB gun while walking their dog.

200 block 5th Avenue North: Child Protective Services reported a suspected sexual assault between minor siblings.

23600 block Highway 99: A former employee was trespassed from business.

300 block Railroad Avenue: A seat cushion was found on the shoreline.

7800 block 201st Street Southwest: A mother called 911 due to an argument with her daughter.