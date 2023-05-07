Edmonds Police Department annual awards ceremony May 10

The Edmonds Police Department is holding its annual awards ceremony from 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, May 10 in the Edmonds City Council Chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N. in downtown Edmonds.
The event is held each year to recognize the outstanding work of police department employees. The public is invited to attend.
