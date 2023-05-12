Edmonds police officers honored during annual awards ceremony

Members of the Edmonds Police Department were honored Wednesday night for their exemplary work on behalf of the community. The top honor — the Chief David N. Stern Memorial Officer of the Year award — went to Cpl. Aaron Greenmun.

Greenmun was one of several officers recognized during the 22nd annual award ceremony, emceed by EPD Commander Shane Hawley.

The evening began with Edmonds Police Chief Michelle Bennett noting that May 14-20 is National Police Week, which recognizes the 900,000-plus law enforcement officers serving across the U.S., as well as the 23,000 law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty since the first recorded death in 1786.

Mayor Mike Nelson also spoke, stating that “I don’t know of any other profession — other than the military — that every day, you are going to do your job, you’re suiting up, you’re putting on body armor, you’re saying goodbye to your loved ones in a very routine way and we all just assume you are going to see them that night or that morning and that’s not always the case.

“Their normal, routine job is dealing with awful, horrible experiences, things that we all take for granted,” Nelson added.

Several officers received letters of commendation, awarded to Edmonds Police Department employees — along with officers from other law enforcement agencies — who perform particularly noteworthy acts “based on determined and intelligent performance,” Hawley explained.

They included:

Sgt. Kraig Strum, Sgt. Richard Smith, Officer Donald Kinney, Officer Lou Daniels, Officer Jason Shier, Cpl. Brian McIntyre (retired), Det. Stacie Trykar, Cpl. Robert Allen and Sgt. Ryan Speer, all from Edmonds, and Sgt. Matt Porter from Mountlake Terrace PD

On July 29, 2022, officers were dispatched following a 911 call placed by an Edmonds man who was claiming he had just killed his wife, was possessed by demons and wanted the police to come kill him.

“Sgt. Strum, Sgt. Smith, Officer Daniels, Kinney and Shier headed that way, not knowing if this was real or not,” Hawley explained. “Mountlake Terrace Sgt. Porter heard the call and headed over to help as well.

Once officers arrived, they were not able to get anyone to come outside. Due to concerns for the safety of anyone inside the home, “they decided to go into a potentially violent and dangerous scene with little to no information,” Hawley said, adding that Porter was instrumental in putting an entry team together.

Once inside, the officers’ worst fears were realized: A woman had been stabbed to death and her husband was taken into custody. Daniels then transported the suspect to the hospital due to medical concerns.

“Det. McIntyre came to the scene and intercepted a concerned family member before they learned what happened from someone else,” Hawley said. “He also gathered all the necessary information to write a search warrant for the location. Det. Sgt. Speer came to the scene and took over as the supervisor for the investigation.”

Det. Trykar drove back from an out-of-town camping trip to help with the investigation. “Cpl. Allen also responded and the two of them were able to elicit a full confession,” Hawley said. Officers Shier and Kinney maintained security on the residence while Detective McIntyre completed the warrants and the evidence collection at the scene.

“This was a fantastic example of teamwork, not only from the responding officers but also from our detective unit,” Hawley concluded.

Sgt. Marcus Stanley, Officer Breanna Trimble, Cpl. Dan Ceban, Officer Tanner Locke, Officer William Morris and Sgt. Jason Robinson

Hawley noted that Edmonds police officers responded to 604 calls to Swedish Edmonds Hospital in 2022, but one call in particular stands out, resulting in a letter of commendation for those involved.

In June 2022, the officers all responded to the hospital’s emergency room for a subject who wouldn’t leave following medical treatment. “By the time these officers arrived, the subject was inside a secure room,” Hawley explained. “Unfortunately, he was naked, covered in his own fecal matter and had access to his personal belongings. He had brought out several needles and a kitchen knife, all of which he had armed himself with and was threatening to kill everyone.”

The emergency room was placed on lockdown and police started negotiations. They devised a plan “to let him fall asleep and send a covert team in to secure any weapons and quickly detain him,” Hawley said. “That plan worked and after a short four-and-a-half-hour wait, the incident was over.”

Sgt. Jason Robinson, Officer Trevor Mitsui, Officer Robert Peck, Officer Ross Sutton

For these officers, a quiet Sunday morning in January 2022 quickly changed with a frantic call to 911.

The caller reported that his son was armed with a knife, fighting with his family members and still inside their home. Robinson arrived and found several family members banging on the door, trying to get back inside the house. The subject had chased his family out of the house with the knife, while screaming that he was going to kill them. The family members were frantic because the subject’s mother was still inside and might have been barricaded in an upstairs bedroom, Hawley said.

Officers Mitsui, Peck and Sutton were the next to arrive. Responding officers made the decision to kick open the front door so they could rescue the woman inside. They encountered the subject in the living room, who was screaming at them to get out and was holding a large kitchen knife. “Officer Mitsui and Sgt. Robinson blocked the subject’s path while Officer Peck ran upstairs to find the trapped victim,” Hawley said. “Officer Sutton provided cover because the subject could quickly flank the other two officers due to the layout of the house.” The team was able to evacuate the woman and back out themselves. After many hours of negotiation with the subject, a SWAT team was brought in to take the man into custody inside the home.

The officers are being recognized “because of their quick response and willingness to put themselves in between the victim and a knife-wielding subject,” Hawley added.

Officer Tanner Locke, Det. Julie Govantes

One of the most common crimes Edmonds police receive is about is fraud, Hawley said, adding that many of these scams target elderly residents and can deplete hard-earned retirement earnings.

Officer Locke was dispatched to one of those cases in March 2022. The victim had $150,000 moved from a home equity line of credit to her bank account and then was persuaded to move that money to another back account, belonging to the scam artist. “Officer Locke got the ball rolling, gathering phone numbers and bank information,” Hawley said. “He was able to speak with the scammer on the phone, posing as a relative. He even discovered other fraud on the victim’s accounts, including multiple hotel rooms booked in Jamaica.”

Locke’s work was the perfect jumping off point for Govantes, who began digging even further into the case. Calling it “a complicated case,” Hawley noted that “over $15,000 in hotel rooms were booked, the investigation covered several states, ultimately ending in Louisiana and the suspect was identified as a woman from Jamaica.”

“My favorite part of the report was reading about the suspect calling Detective Govantes and inquiring about why the funds had been frozen in her account,” Hawley added.

“Thanks to the work of Locke and Govantes, police were able to recover nearly $20,000 of the victim’s money,” he concluded.

Officer Katie Ballard

Police officers receive trainng in advanced first aid, CPR and trauma care so they are prepared to deal with a variety of life-threatening situations they come across on the streets. On June 23, 2022, Ballard had the opportunity to put that training into action, Hawley said.

“A 911 call came in about an unresponsive woman inside her car without a pulse,” he explained. “Officer Ballard made it there within two minutes and less than 30 seconds later, she had the woman out of the car and was performing solo CPR. She did this until the first aid unit arrived and could take over.”

By that time, the patient had let out a gasp and had started breathing. “The patient was transported to the hospital where additional life-saving measures were able to revive her. The aid crews spent the rest of the day on every Edmonds call raving about the quality CPR that one of our officers had performed and credited that initial response with saving the woman’s life,” Hawley said.

Commander Josh McClure, Sgt. Richard Smith, Sgt. Nicholas Haughian, Det. Patrick Clark, Officer Sierra Jensen and Officer Alex Arvan

On Sept. 29, 2022, a student on the Edmonds-Woodway High School campus had alerted the school staff that a fellow student had a handgun with him in class. “These officers formed a contact team, and a plan was devised to detain the student quickly with minimal impact for the rest of the students,” Hawley said. “Their plan was to hold up the dismissal of every class to keep the student isolated in one room. They brought staff with them to positively identify the student in question, and as a team, they moved in quickly to detain him and get him out of the classroom. This all happened very quickly upon their arrival because classes were letting out within about 20 minutes.”

Recognizing this was quite traumatic for the 25 other students in the class, Commander McClure stayed in the classroom to talk with the students and answer their questions, Hawley added.

“While we can’t say for certain that this would have led to an unthinkable tragedy, we can be certain that these responding officers didn’t give him the chance,” he said.

Police Department Executive Assistant Jenna Peck was named the Non-Commissioned Employee of the Year. This employee is nominated by fellow department employees and is reflective of the recipient’s significant achievement and dedication, Hawley said.

Peck works part-time hours but still handles account payables, capital assets, small item inventory, equipment and uniform ordering and vendor contracts, Hawley explained. In addition to those duties, she processes payroll every other pay period.

“If you ask other employees to give you one word to define Jenna, the list will include words like: amazing, awesome, professional, capable, positive and upbeat,” Hawley added. “Jenna is truly an example of the department mission statement: Service Before Self.”

In presenting the Chief David N. Stern Memorial Officer of the Year award to Cpl. Greenmun, Hawley explained that candidates are nominated by fellow department employees and then selected by previous recipients of the award. The honor, which is given to a full-time, fully commissioned police officer, is reflective of the recipient’s significant achievements and dedication, he added.

Greenmun has many responsibilities with the department. For starters, he oversees the training unit, which includes processing all the training request documentation and booking travel arrangements. He is also responsible for putting together three yearly training sessions for every member of the department.

In addition, in 2022 Greenmun took on implementing the department’s trial program of body-worn cameras. “Virtually every aspect of the body camera program landed on the shoulders of Cpl. Greenmun,” Hawley said, including the redaction of all video footage captured. “The redaction component alone was nearly a full-time job, which Aaron did in his spare time,” Hawley added.

Last year the department launched its drone program, which included researching and sourcing all the equipment and the setup of a dedicated drone car. Greenmun also took on establishment of that program, which meant he had to attend specialty FAA training and log flight hours to become the department’s first certified pilot and eventually a trainer.

“The drone program he built is truly a model for other agencies,” Hawley said.

Finally, Greenmun leads the department’s peer support team, which is there to assist officers during times of crisis or significant stress. “This is a stressful position because by default, you take on the stress of others,” Hawley noted. Since taking over, Greenmun “has taken the team to new heights,” he added.

But 2022 was “a standard year in Corporal Greenmun terms,” Hawley said. “I could have gone back to 2021, 2020 or 2019 and come up with an equally impressive list of the programs he instituted, training he facilitated and the hours he put in supporting our staff. By his standards he would tell you that he is just doing his job and looking out for others. By our standards, he has taken that to an entirely different level.”

Hawley then read from one of the nominations letters the department received for the award:

“Corporal Greenmun has shown himself as being one of the most selfless officers this department ever had in its ranks. His care and support for his fellow department members is immeasurable. The degree to which he constantly seeks to support his department members through not only peer dupport efforts but also through his assigned job duties is commendable. I can think of no other member of the department that has done more through the 2022 calendar year to earn the honor of Commissioned Officer of the Year.”

Doug Purcell of the Rotary Club of Edmonds then offered brief remarks, noting that the Police Officer of the Year award was renamed in 2008 for late Edmonds Police Chief Daavid Stern to reflect the level of professional service he provided to the department. Stern, who was active in the Edmonds Rotary Club, died unexpectedly on April 25, 2007.

At the end of the ceremony, bugler and former Edmonds police employee Debbie Dawson played Taps, followed by a moment of silence in honor of fallen law enforcement officers.

— Story and photos by Teresa Wippel