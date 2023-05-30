Police say one person dead after being struck by train in Edmonds

Edmonds police said that a person was struck and killed by a train in the 700 block of Driftwood Lane early Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, officers were in the area attempting to locate a person in crisis based on a 911 call they received. During the search, officers were advised that a train had struck someone.

Officers and detectives were investigating, and the train tracks remained closed, police said. The Snohomish County Medical Examiner was responding to the scene to positively identify the person who died.