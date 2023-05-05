Edmonds Port Commission agenda for May 8, 2023

May 8, 2023

7 p.m.

I. CALL TO ORDER

II. FLAG SALUTE

III. CONSENT AGENDA

A. Approval of Agenda

B. Approval of Payments

C. Approval of Resolution No. 23-02, Bank Signatory Authorization

IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS (For any issues not already on the Agenda; 3 minute limit)

V. PRESENTATIONS

A. ELEVATE – David Marten & Kayla Roberson

VI. POSSIBLE ACTION

A. Approval of Resolution No. 23-03, Authorizing Investment in the Local Government Investment Pool

B. Approval of Admin/Maint Building Change order

VII. INFORMATION

A. Mission Statement Proposal

VIII. CITY OF EDMONDS REPORT

IX. EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR’S REPORT

X. COMMISSIONER’S COMMENTS AND COMMITTEE REPORTS

XI. EXECUTIVE SESSION

XII. ADJOURNMENT

