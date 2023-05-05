Edmonds Port Commission agenda for May 8, 2023

May 8, 2023
7 p.m.
I. CALL TO ORDER
II. FLAG SALUTE
III. CONSENT AGENDA
A. Approval of Agenda
B. Approval of Payments
C. Approval of Resolution No. 23-02, Bank Signatory Authorization
IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS (For any issues not already on the Agenda; 3 minute limit)
V. PRESENTATIONS
A. ELEVATE – David Marten & Kayla Roberson
VI. POSSIBLE ACTION
A. Approval of Resolution No. 23-03, Authorizing Investment in the Local Government Investment Pool
B. Approval of Admin/Maint Building Change order
VII. INFORMATION
A. Mission Statement Proposal
VIII. CITY OF EDMONDS REPORT
IX. EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR’S REPORT
X. COMMISSIONER’S COMMENTS AND COMMITTEE REPORTS
XI. EXECUTIVE SESSION
XII. ADJOURNMENT
Please join the Port of Edmonds Commission Meeting in person or join us remotely via Zoom.
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/2091238949
or Audio / Mobile 1 253 215 8782 US Meeting ID: 209 123 8949
Public comments can be made either in person or via Zoom during the public comments portion of the meeting. Comments will be limited to three minutes. Additionally, public comments can be emailed to publiccomment@portofedmonds.org prior to the meeting and they will be entered into the official public record.
Comments submitted on the day of the meeting cannot be guaranteed inclusion in that meeting but will then be included in the next meeting.
