Edmonds Port Commission meeting agenda for May 31, 2023

May 31, 2023

5:00pm

Special Commission Meeting

I. CALL TO ORDER

II. COMMISSIONER CANDIDATE INTERVIEWS

III. RECESS TO EXECUTIVE SESSION

IV. CLOSE EXECUTIVE SESSION

V. COMMENCE REGULAR PORTION OF BUSINESS MEETING AT 7:00pm

VI. FLAG SALUTE

VII. CONSENT AGENDA

A. Approval of Agenda

B. Approval of April 24,2023 and May 8, 2023 Meeting Minutes

C. Approval of Payments

VIII. PUBLIC COMMENTS (For any issues not already on the Agenda; 3 minute limit)

IX. POSSIBLE ACTION

A. Commissioner Candidate Selection

X. INFORMATION

XI. CITY OF EDMONDS REPORT

XII. EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR’S REPORT

XIII. COMMISSIONER’S COMMENTS AND COMMITTEE REPORTS

XIV. EXECUTIVE SESSION

XV. ADJOURNMENT

Please join the Port of Edmonds Commission Meeting in person or join us remotely via Zoom.

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/2091238949

or Audio / Mobile 1 253 215 8782 US Meeting ID: 209 123 8949

Public comments can be made either in person or via Zoom during the public comments portion of the meeting. Comments will be limited to three minutes. Additionally, public comments can be emailed to publiccomment@portofedmonds.org prior to the meeting and they will be entered into the official public record.

Comments submitted on the day of the meeting cannot be guaranteed inclusion in that meeting but will then be included in the next meeting.