Edmonds Port Commission meeting agenda for May 31, 2023

May 31, 2023
5:00pm
Special Commission Meeting
I. CALL TO ORDER
II. COMMISSIONER CANDIDATE INTERVIEWS
III. RECESS TO EXECUTIVE SESSION
IV. CLOSE EXECUTIVE SESSION
V. COMMENCE REGULAR PORTION OF BUSINESS MEETING AT 7:00pm
VI. FLAG SALUTE
VII. CONSENT AGENDA
A. Approval of Agenda
B. Approval of April 24,2023 and May 8, 2023 Meeting Minutes
C. Approval of Payments
VIII. PUBLIC COMMENTS (For any issues not already on the Agenda; 3 minute limit)
IX. POSSIBLE ACTION
A. Commissioner Candidate Selection
X. INFORMATION
XI. CITY OF EDMONDS REPORT
XII. EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR’S REPORT
XIII. COMMISSIONER’S COMMENTS AND COMMITTEE REPORTS
XIV. EXECUTIVE SESSION
XV. ADJOURNMENT
Please join the Port of Edmonds Commission Meeting in person or join us remotely via Zoom.
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/2091238949
or Audio / Mobile 1 253 215 8782 US Meeting ID: 209 123 8949
Public comments can be made either in person or via Zoom during the public comments portion of the meeting. Comments will be limited to three minutes. Additionally, public comments can be emailed to publiccomment@portofedmonds.org prior to the meeting and they will be entered into the official public record.
Comments submitted on the day of the meeting cannot be guaranteed inclusion in that meeting but will then be included in the next meeting.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.