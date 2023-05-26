Edmonds Port Commission public notice special meeting cancellation, notice

PUBLIC NOTICE SPECIAL MEETING CANCELLATION AND SPECIAL MEETING NOTICE

PORT OF EDMONDS

The Port of Edmonds cancelled their scheduled Special Commission Meeting on Monday May 29, 2023 at 7 p.m. The following scheduled Special Commission Meeting has been rescheduled to a Special Commission Meeting on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 5 p.m.

The public is invited to attend in person or by Zoom

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/2091238949

Mobile:

1-253-215-8782 US (Tacoma)

Meeting ID: 209 123 8949