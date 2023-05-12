Edmonds Port Commissioner David Preston announces reelection bid

Two-term Port of Edmonds Commissioner David Preston is running for reelection to his District 2 seat.

“I’m excited about the progress the port has made and look forward to helping keep the strong economic and environmental momentum going,” Preston said. “I’m extremely proud of the benefit the port brings to our vibrant Edmonds/Woodway community.”

The port’s mission is to provide economic opportunity in an environmentally responsible manner, Preston explained. “To that end, we maintain commercial buildings at Harbor Square and along the port waterfront as well as an award-winning marina that bring in substantial public revenue and provide for hundreds of jobs. The port essentially serves as a second downtown and offers an unsurpassed Puget Sound waterfront experience,” he added.

His said his top priorities during his next term are continuing to improve stormwater quality before it discharges from port property to Puget Sound and the Edmonds Marsh, as well as enhancing waterfront access opportunities.

Preston said he also looks forward to seeing through to completion some exciting projects the port has undertaken. “The new administration building, scheduled for completion in the early fall, will offer a much needed and larger maintenance shop, new offices, and some street-level rental spaces,” he said.

“I am especially excited about our work planning and permitting for a very large sea-wall replacement project on the north half of the marina that, when completed, will support a much needed and improved promenade – the Port Walk – for public access and enjoyment,” Preston said.

Preston also led the launch of the port’s Sea Notes (formerly Sea Jazz) summer program featuring outstanding high school performers at the port’s Mary Lou Block Public Plaza.

“We have one of the best marinas and public ports in the country,” Preston said. “We will keep it that way by continuing to be good stewards financially and environmentally, and by providing business and recreational opportunities that benefit our community. The port is in ship-shape. Let’s keep the momentum going.”

Preston is a graduate of Edmonds High School, and he and wife Tammy raised their three children in Edmonds. He coached with Pacific Little League and for over a decade was the ski school director at the Leavenworth Winter Sports Club. He is an agency partner with Acrisure & Insurance Resource Group.

Learn more about Preston at PrestonForPort.com.