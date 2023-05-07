Edmonds residents invited to join Peace Torch Run May 8

The Sri Chinmoy Oneness-Home Peace Run, history’s largest peace torch relay, will return to Edmonds on Monday, May 8.

During their time in the Seattle area May 8-10, the international team from five different countries will share a message that peace begins with the individual. Meeting at schools, youth organizations and parks, participating citizens will have the opportunity to express their hopes and dreams for peace at events scheduled from May 8-10.

The team also visited Edmonds in 2022, presenting a Torchbearer award to resident Donnie Griffin.

Here’s the schedule for the May 8 activities in Edmonds:

3:30 p.m. Runners are invited to Meet at Ace Hardware, 550 5th Ave. S., Edmonds and run with the torch one mile to the Edmonds Boys and Girls Club.

4 p.m. Youth to pass the Peace Torch in a ceremony at the Edmonds Boys and Girls Club, 310 6th Ave. N., Edmonds

The Sri Chinmoy Oneness-Home Peace Run will pass the Peace Torch in 12 states and Canada during the 2023 North American Peace Run. The team will visit schools and youth organizations to share their motto, ‘Peace Begins with Me.’ Runners will offer educational presentations that promote respect of others and the oneness of humanity.

The Peace Run has traversed over 160 nations on all seven continents over the past 36 years supporting humanity’s universal aspiration for a more peaceful world. Since the inaugural Run in 1987, more than 7 million people have participated.

The Peace Run was inspired by visionary Sri Chinmoy to give citizens a dynamic way to express their own hopes and dreams for a more harmonious world. An athlete, philosopher, artist, musician and poet, Sri Chinmoy dedicated his life to inspiring people to find peace within themselves. He said, “Lasting peace must begin within the depths of the individual, and from there spread in ever-widening circles as a dynamic force for world change.”