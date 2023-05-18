Edmonds scenics: Smoky red sunset

Photo by Julia Wiese
Photo by Heidi McBride
Photo by Marcia Fankhauser
Photo by Matthew Yglesias

Many photographers sent in photos of Wednesday’s red sunset, the result of smoke from wildfires in Western Canada. We’ve included a few shots representative of the evening.

