Fifth graders go to court during 34th annual Law Day

Officers took the opportunity to talk about traffic safety.
Kids guess how fast an airbag inflates. It’s about 240 mph.
This “legal team” presents a shoplifting case.
One student acted as the mock trial’s judge.
A jury of three boys during the mock trial. The result was a rare hung jury as one boy insisted that the prosecutor had not proven that the defendant had stolen merchandise.
The courthousewalls were adorned with years worth of posters commemorating past law days.
Washington State Patrol officers answer questions during a question-and-answer session.
Harley, a scenting dog, was adopted by police after abandonment as a puppy.
Students pet Harley.
Lynnwood Municipal Court Judge Valerie Bouffiou, Edmonds Court Administrator Uneek Maylor, Snohomish County District Court Judge Elizabeth “Beth” Fraser and Legal Process Assistant Renee Navlet, a key planner in Law Day

Over 700 fifth graders from local schools were educated about the legal system May 11 during the 34th annual Law Day at Snohomish County District Court South Division in Lynnwood.

The students were able to go into the courthouse for events that included a traffic safety presentation, a mock trial, a K-9 demonstration and a question-and-answer session with representatives from the Washington Stata Patrol.

Event organizer Renee Navlet, a legal process assistant, said that the theme this year was to bridge gaps among law enforcement, the justice system and the students.

— Story and photos by Jasmine Contreras-Lewis

