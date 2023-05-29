Edmonds School District hosting bus driver hiring open house June 3

The Edmonds School District is hosting a bus driver hiring open house from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, June 3. Those interested are invited to tour the district’s transportation center, learn more about the jobs and apply.

The jobs include paid training and a starting wage of $31.92.

The Edmonds School District Transportation Center is located at 20601 52nd Ave. W., Lynnwood.

You can also apply to be a bus driver anytime on the district’s website.