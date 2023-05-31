Edmonds ‘speed dating’ event draws nearly 100 to meet local candidates

A total of 11 candidates for local elected office hopped from table to table at the Edmonds Waterfront Center Tuesday night in the first-ever “speed dating” event sponsored by the Edmonds Civic Roundtable and My Edmonds News.

Participants included those running for Edmonds City Council, Edmonds Port Commission and School Board, along with the Verdant Health Commission. But three of Edmonds’ four mayoral candidates — Diane Buckshnis, Mike Rosen and Brad Shipley — also attended and took part in the roundable discussions.

Candidates were given 10 minutes at each table, during which time they were allowed two minutes for opening remarks and eight minutes to take questions from the nearly 100 attendees. Robust discussions were heard around the room on topics ranging from health care to housing to public safety to school budget cuts to zoning.

There was also a “Zoom room” in which each candidate took turns meeting with those attending virtually.

One participant noted that it was refreshing to be able to have conversations with the candidates face-to-face. Some candidates reported one downside of the event, however: losing their voices by the end of the evening.

For those who couldn’t attend, a video of candidates’ responses will be made available for future viewing.

— Story and photos by Teresa Wippel