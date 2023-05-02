Edmonds United Methodist Church celebrates Electric Earth Sunday

Electric Earth Sunday was the theme as Edmonds United Methodist Church celebrates Earth Day a week after the actual event.

Church brought their cars marked with signs to identify which were electric, hybrid or vintage. Friends and congregants could then talk with car owners about what they liked or did not like about their particular car — especially useful for those considering purchase of a new, more sustainable vehicle.

In addition members of the Advocates for Justice – Environment Team highlighted all-electric lawn care implements including a lawn mower, leaf blower and edger. There was also a demonstration of how to use an induction cook top.

The coffee hour continued the sustainability, climate-friendly theme by featuring food only produced in Washington or Oregon.

The theme of celebrating the Earth and taking steps to save it from the impact of climate change was continued with the children’s skit and the serious sermon by Pastor Donna Pritchard, who emphasized the magnitude of the problem and our responsibility in working to reduce our excesses and increase sustainability actions.

— Submitted by Edmonds United Methodist Church