Election note: Olson campaign kickoff event June 5

Position 5 Edmonds City Council incumbent Vivian Olson is hosting her reelection campaign kickoff on Monday, June 5 at the Salish Sea Boathouse in the Harbor Square business complex, 180 W. Dayton St., Suite 102.

The event, which runs from 6-7:30 p.m., is open to the public.

For more information on the candidate or to RSVP for the event, visit www.vivianolsonforedmonds.com.