Election note: Olson campaign kickoff event June 5

Position 5 Edmonds City Council incumbent Vivian Olson is hosting her reelection campaign kickoff on Monday, June 5 at the Salish Sea Boathouse in the Harbor Square business complex, 180 W. Dayton St., Suite 102.
The event, which runs from 6-7:30 p.m., is open to the public.
For more information on the candidate or to RSVP for the event, visit www.vivianolsonforedmonds.com.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.