EPIC Group Writers names winners of annual writing contest

EPIC Group Writers just wrapped up its annual writing contest, choosing the top poems and prose pieces from a large group of submissions by adults and students (grades 8 through 12).
The awards ceremony will be Wednesday, May 17, at 5 p.m., where first place, second place and honorable mention recipients will be invited to read their winning work.
The winners are:
Adult Prose
First Place ~ Ed Cornachio – A Turbid Tide
Second Place ~ Margo Cunningham – Lesser-Known Facts About Cows
Honorable Mention ~ Laurie Zaleski – Travels With Ariel: What’s Up in Baker Lake?
Honorable Mention ~ Edith Satterwhite – BFF
Honorable Mention ~ Caryn Schutzler – Fledgling
Adult Poetry
First Place ~ James Backstrom – The Spring Cleaning
Second Place ~ Jean Dubois – Elysian Fields
Honorable Mention ~ Dan Gilchrist – Garden of Bones
Student Prose
First Place ~ Alexandria Carroll – The Lake
Second Place ~ Roan McAuley – The Wind
Student Poetry
First Place ~ Annabelle Yenter – Morning Jazz
Second Place ~ Finn Lunstrum – When The Ocean Went Still
Honorable Mention ~ Jillian Baer – so where did you grow up?
Honorable Mention ~ Zachary Lee – My Grace
EPIC Group Writers is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in Edmonds. Its mission is to create and sustain a community of writers of all levels who share, encourage and nurture the literary and other creative arts for the benefit of the community at large. For more information, visit www.epicgroupwriters.org.
