EPIC Group Writers names winners of annual writing contest

EPIC Group Writers just wrapped up its annual writing contest, choosing the top poems and prose pieces from a large group of submissions by adults and students (grades 8 through 12).

The awards ceremony will be Wednesday, May 17, at 5 p.m., where first place, second place and honorable mention recipients will be invited to read their winning work.

The winners are:

Adult Prose

First Place ~ Ed Cornachio – A Turbid Tide

Second Place ~ Margo Cunningham – Lesser-Known Facts About Cows

Honorable Mention ~ Laurie Zaleski – Travels With Ariel: What’s Up in Baker Lake?

Honorable Mention ~ Edith Satterwhite – BFF

Honorable Mention ~ Caryn Schutzler – Fledgling

Adult Poetry

First Place ~ James Backstrom – The Spring Cleaning

Second Place ~ Jean Dubois – Elysian Fields

Honorable Mention ~ Dan Gilchrist – Garden of Bones

Student Prose

First Place ~ Alexandria Carroll – The Lake

Second Place ~ Roan McAuley – The Wind

Student Poetry

First Place ~ Annabelle Yenter – Morning Jazz

Second Place ~ Finn Lunstrum – When The Ocean Went Still

Honorable Mention ~ Jillian Baer – so where did you grow up?

Honorable Mention ~ Zachary Lee – My Grace

EPIC Group Writers is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in Edmonds. Its mission is to create and sustain a community of writers of all levels who share, encourage and nurture the literary and other creative arts for the benefit of the community at large. For more information, visit www.epicgroupwriters.org.