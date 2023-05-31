EWHS jazz jam at Romeo’s Pizza Kitchen June 1

Edmonds-Woodway High School’s monthly jazz jam sessions will resume at Romeo’s Pizza Kitchen in Edmonds starting Thursday June 1, 7-9 p.m.
Romeo’s is located at 21110 76th Ave. W., Edmonds.
See more details on upcoming music events on the EWHS Music Boosters website.
