First Edmonds Bike to School Day draws a crowd

More than 200 students, parents and teachers from Sherwood Elementary School joined city and school district officials for the first ever Bike to School Day event, organized by the City of Edmonds Engineering and Planning Departments.

The riders met up at two locations – Hickman Park and the intersection of 15th Street Street Southwest and 8th Avenue South– for the ride to Sherwood. After school, they were set to do the ride in reverse to their point of origin.

“Getting the young community active is a big goal at the City of Edmonds, and it’s a personal goal for me as well,” explained City Transportation Engineer Bertrand Hauss, organizer of the event and an avid bicyclist himself. “This is a bigger crowd than I expected, and I’m sure the great weather played a part.”

Hauss went on to explain that the event wouldn’t have happened without the help and support of an army of parent volunteers who rode with the kids, provided snacks and were stationed along the route to assist with traffic control.

By all indications, the event was a big hit with everyone who attended – smiles and enthusiasm were everywhere.

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel