Gloria MacKay: Teacher and author was a lifelong learner

Gloria Claire MacKay

Gloria Claire MacKay (Wahlgren) passed on May 8, 2023. She was 89 years.

Gloria was an independent, life-long learner. As a genre-defying reader, innovative techie, and Seattle sports fan, her interests knew no bounds. She is a graduate of the University of Washington where she majored in journalism and acquired teaching credentials. She taught in the Shoreline school district for 20 years. After raising four boys, Gloria spent most of her later years in deep reflection of the world around her. She explored this through various mediums, including as the host of a radio program. Gloria enjoyed writing short stories, essays, poetry, prose, and a cookbook of her favorite recipes. Her work was published in a myriad of places, including as the sole author of multiple books. She was the editor of an on-line magazine based in Australia and made several trips to Australia for the magazine’s annual meeting.

Gloria truly wrote about everything, with intense curiosity and a biting wit. One of her pastimes was weaving. She wove baby blankets, coasters, and place mats. She handknitted sweaters, hats, and Christmas stockings. She loved to go crabbing at Utsalady Bay on Camano Island. Gloria’s favorite subject was her family. She is survived by three sons (Scott, Craig, and Russell), two daughters-in-laws (Kate and Jina), and the lights of her life: four grandchildren (Carly, Katie, Stephanie and Andy); and five great-grandchildren. She joins her son Robert and spouse George.

Gloria found comfort in grey skies and grey waters. This made the Pacific Northwest, where she was born and lived her whole life, a haven for her. Her family wishes her peace.