Groundbreaking ceremony and beach party celebrate soon-to-arrive 52 affordable housing units in Edmonds

In a groundbreaking ceremony like no other, a group of more than 75 elected officials, housing advocates, members of the faith community and neighbors joined with the staff of Housing Hope and Edmonds Lutheran Church Tuesday morning to celebrate the beginning of Madrona Highlands, a new 52-unit affordable housing complex to be constructed in the vacant field east of the church

Attendees spanned local jurisdictions and included Mayors Mike Nelson (Edmonds) and Christine Frizzell (Lynnwood), Edmonds City President Neil Tibbott and Councilmembers Will Chen and Susan Paine, Lynnwood Councilmember George Hurst, Mountlake Terrace Councilmember Steve Woodard and Snohomish County Councilmember and 21st District State Rep. Strom Peterson.

Event emcee Joan Penney introduced Housing Hope CEO Donna Moulton, who welcomed the group to what she described as a “soft groundbreaking,” noting that Madrona Highlands will be Housing Hope’s first venture in South Snohomish County.

“We have a pressing need for safe, affordable housing,” Moulton explained. “Madrona Highlands will provide a solid foundation for families to build lives and dreams. Everyone deserves a place to call home, where they can thrive and flourish.”

For Edmonds Lutheran, it has been a long and often difficult road. But according to Pastor Tim Oleson, a combination of faith, perseverance and the firm knowledge that this was the right thing to do with their vacant land combined to bring the church and the community to this day.

This was not the church’s first effort to bring affordable housing to the community; most notably, a joint venture with Compass Housing and innovative housing manufacturer Blokable never came to fruition.

“It’s been a long journey for our church and our community — our first conversations with Housing Hope began in 2019,” Oleson explained. “This is a huge piece of the heartbeat of our congregation. It’s in our DNA. Housing is a critical first step for so many – it’s what allows other things to fall into place. The work here does not end with today’s groundbreaking. It continues as people come, gather, live and share their lives here to create community – and is a central part of our mission to help our neighbors thrive in ways that create beauty, hope, healing and love.”

Financial support for the project comes from a host of sources, including the Hazel Miller Foundation.

“We at the Hazel Miller Foundation decided to give generously to support this project because it aligns with what Hazel loved,” said Hazel Miller Educational Foundation Executive Director Maria Montalvo. “She loved this community, and beyond that was driven to share this love with others. She would be so pleased to know that this project will bring more people to Edmonds who deserve to take advantage of all the things this community offers, all the things Hazel loved about Edmonds.”

While she could not attend in person, U.S.. Sen. Maria Cantwell provided a statement read by her staff assistant Carly Cloward in which the senator said, “Housing is about opportunity. When someone is housed, they are ready for the next steps whether it’s seeking a job or going to school. Projects like this bring dignity, stability and opportunity to so many families and allow them to find firm ground and change their lives.”

These remarks were reflected by County Councilmember and State Rep. Strom Peterson.

“Unless you have stability of housing, it’s almost impossible to have hope,” he explained. “This will change lives – not just for those who will live here, but for all of us in knowing that we can do something that gives hope.”

Peterson was followed by Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson, who noted that this project is in the heart of “the most underserved and underrepresented part of our city.”

“There is an erroneous idea that if you have wealth, you are morally superior,” he continued. “This leads us to categorize and isolate people. Thanks to this project we will now have 52 families who will be able to be treated as human, morally equal, who deserve a chance and an opportunity.”

The final speaker was Housing Hope’s chief housing officer, Bobby Thompson.

“This project exemplifies how it takes a community to make wonderful things happen,” he began. “Edmonds Lutheran had a heart for this need, and they reached out to us. They could have reached out to a market rate developer, but they came to us. We worked with them to find numerous funding sources – 52 units of affordable housing, 26 of which are designated for those who are homeless at entry, is a challenge to finance – but with support from the Snohomish County Housing Authority we will be able to achieve market rate rents from even the 26 homeless units.”

In conclusion, Thompson explained that this groundbreaking will be like none that have preceded it.

The project is still awaiting the final signoff on environmental review for Snohomish County, he explained. “It’s a long process, and it’s in the public comment period now. This means that technically we can’t put a shovel in the ground, and that includes ceremonial groundbreaking shovels.

“So we decided to make it beach party instead,” he laughed as he pointed to a collection of beach balls, colorful pails and shovels. “So grab a bucket and shovel, be a kid again, and let’s go to the beach!”

Final remarks were provided by Donna Moulton.

“In the coming months, we’ll see this empty land transformed into a community filled with beautiful and affordable homes,” she said. “Affordable housing is not just our social responsibility – it’s an investment in our community’s well-being. It enhances the fabric of our community, creates stability, fosters economic growth and builds a stronger and more equitable future for today and generations to come. This project is a shining example of what can be achieved when the community comes together with a shared purpose. The families who will call this home will become the heart and soul of this community.”

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel