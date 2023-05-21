Here are the latest campaign finance reports for local races

Posted: May 21, 2023 4

Now that the candidate filing has closed for the 2023 primary and general elections, we again will be providing regular updates from the Washington State Public Disclosure Commission (PDC) on candidates’ campaign finances.

For readers interested in following the money in more depth, the link in the right column opens the candidate’s detailed PDC reporting page with information on individual contributors, amounts each contributed, and how/where the money has been spent. Click there to see the breakdown of contribution from individuals vs businesses vs PACs, detailed spending records, and more.

The information below reflects candidates who have filed with the PDC so far. (More information on other local races is available on the PDC website).

City of Edmonds campaign financials as of 05-20-2023
Name Office Raised Spent Debt Contributors, spending details, etc.
DIANE BUCKSHNIS Mayor $7766.93 $3890.76 $0.00 Click for Details
MIKE NELSON (I) Mayor $12,142.00 $3229.56 $1762.21 Click for Details
MIKE ROSEN Mayor $52,875.00 $5995.03 $2350.00 Click for Details
BRAD SHIPLEY Mayor $1328.26 $1099.74 $0.00 Click for Details
CHRIS ECK City Council Pos 1 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details
ROGER PENCE City Council Pos 1 $2198.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details
MICHELLE DOTSCH City Council Pos 4 $3,485.62 $1,135.62 $0.00 Click for Details
MACKEY GUENTHER City Council Pos 4 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details
VIVIAN OLSON (I) City Council Pos 5 $2,550.00 $77.56 $0.00 Click for Details
KEVIN FAGERSTROM City Council Pos 6 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details
SUSAN PAINE (I) City Council Pos 6 $1,974.28 $2,523.56 $1,450.00 Click for Details
JENNA NAND (I) City Council Pos 7 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details

 

Port of Edmonds campaign financials as of 05-20-2023
Name Office Raised Spent Debt Contributors, spending details, etc.
DAVID PRESTON (I) COMMISSIONER POS 2 $3,410.00 $1,065.33 $0.00 Click for Details
SELINA KILLIN COMMISSIONER POS 4 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details

 

Edmonds School Dist campaign financials as of 05-20-2023
Name Office Raised Spent Debt Contributors, spending details, etc.
CARIN CHASE (I) DIRECTOR DIST 1 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details
NICHOLAS LOGAN DIRECTOR DIST 1 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details
NANCY KATIMS (I) DIRECTOR DIST 5 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.

BACK TO HOME