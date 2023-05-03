High school sports roundup for May 1, 2023

Boys soccer
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Everett 4-3 (2 OT)
Ben Hanson’s goal with four minutes remaining in regulation sent the game into overtime and Kincaid Sund scored the game-winning goal in double overtime to clinch Edmonds-Woodway’s first boys soccer Wesco Conference title since 2003. Edmonds-Woodway wrapped up the regular season undefeated and will now advance to the 3A District 1 Tournament beginning on Saturday, May 6.
Edmonds-Woodway goals: Antony Cesar, Victor Ibarra, Ben Hanson, Kincaid Sund
Edmonds-Woodway assists: Richard Duncan, Edgar Cabrera, Ben Hanson
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 14-0-1, 14-0-2; Everett 6-9, 6-9
Edmonds-Woodway next game: District Playoff game on Saturday, May 6. Opponent and time to be determined
Lynnwood defeated Stanwood 3-0
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 7-8, 7-9; Stanwood 1-13-1, 1-13-2
Lynnwood next game: District Tournament Play-In game vs Arlington; Thursday, May 4; 7 p.m. at Arlington High School
Arlington defeated Mountlake Terrace 1-0
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Arlington 6-6-3, 6-7-3; Mountlake Terrace 6-7-2, 6-8-2
Mountlake Terrace next game: District Tournament Play-In Game vs Marysville Pilchuck; Thursday May 4; 7:00 p.m. at Marysville Pilchuck High School
Archbishop Murphy defeated Meadowdale 2-1
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 6-8-1, 7-8-1; Meadowdale 6-5-4, 6-6-4
Meadowdale next game: District Tournament Play-In Game vs Cascade; Thursday, May 4; 7 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium
Softball
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorecrest 20-9
Edmonds-Woodway hitting highlights:
Renee Riggins: 5 for 5, 2B, 4 R
Neva Cherry: 3 for 4, 2 2B, 4 RBI
Mallory Melon: 2 for 3, 4 RBI
Maggie Duffy: 3 for 5, 4 RBI
Shorecrest hitting highlights:
Kyah Easton: 3 for 4, 2 RBI
Lucy Johnson: 3 for 4, 2 2B, 3 RBI
Lilia Titiall’l-McKinnon: 3 for 3, 2 2B, 4 RBI
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 5-6, 9-6; Shorecrest 0-12, 4-13
Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Stanwood; Wednesday, May 3; 6:30 p.m.
Mountlake Terrace defeated Stanwood 5-2
Mountlake Terrace highlights:
Delia Glover: 2 for 3, 2B, HR
Kyleigh Smith: HR
Amaya Johnson: 2 for 4, 2B
Mountlake Terrace pitching highlights:
Ellie Gilbert: 7 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 12 K
Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 9-2, 11-4; Stanwood 5-7, 7-10
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Shorewood; Wednesday, May 3; 6 p.m. at Meridian Park Field
Arlington defeated Meadowdale 13-9
Arlington hitting highlights:
Maddy Fischer: 4 for 4, 2 2B, HR, 3 R
Emmaly Morris: 3 for 4, 2B, HR, 3 R, 3 RBI
Taylor Stevens: 3 for 4
Meadowdale hitting highlights:
Analise Griffiths: 3 for 4, 2 R, RBI
Destiny Emery: 1 for 1, 3 BB, 2 R, 2 RBI
Records (league and overall): Arlington 7-5, 10-7; Meadowdale 9-3, 11-6
Meadowdale next game: vs Marysville Getchell; Wednesday, May 3; 4 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Girls tennis
Stanwood defeated Mountlake Terrace 6-0
No details reported
Mountlake Terrace next match: at Mariner; Wednesday, May 3; 3:30 p.m.
Mariner at Lynnwood postponed
Lynnwood next match: vs Marysville Pilchuck; Wednesday, May 3; 3:30 p.m. at Totem Middle School
Marysville Pilchuck at Meadowdale postponed
Rescheduled for Tuesday, May 2; 3:30 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Boys golf
Shorewood vs Mountlake Terrace at Nile Golf Course
No results reported
Mountlake Terrace next match: 3A District 1 Boys Golf Championships; Monday, May 15; noon at Legion Memorial Golf Course
Meadowdale vs Cedarcrest at Blue Heron Golf Course
No results reported
Meadowdale next match: 3A District 1 Boys Golf Championships; Monday, May 15; noon at Legion Memorial Golf Course
Girls golf
Lynnwood vs Archbishop Murphy at Walter Hall Golf Course
No results reported
— Compiled by Steve Willits
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.