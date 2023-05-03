High school sports roundup for May 1, 2023

Boys soccer

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Everett 4-3 (2 OT)

Ben Hanson’s goal with four minutes remaining in regulation sent the game into overtime and Kincaid Sund scored the game-winning goal in double overtime to clinch Edmonds-Woodway’s first boys soccer Wesco Conference title since 2003. Edmonds-Woodway wrapped up the regular season undefeated and will now advance to the 3A District 1 Tournament beginning on Saturday, May 6.

Edmonds-Woodway goals: Antony Cesar, Victor Ibarra, Ben Hanson, Kincaid Sund

Edmonds-Woodway assists: Richard Duncan, Edgar Cabrera, Ben Hanson

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 14-0-1, 14-0-2; Everett 6-9, 6-9

Edmonds-Woodway next game: District Playoff game on Saturday, May 6. Opponent and time to be determined

Lynnwood defeated Stanwood 3-0

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 7-8, 7-9; Stanwood 1-13-1, 1-13-2

Lynnwood next game: District Tournament Play-In game vs Arlington; Thursday, May 4; 7 p.m. at Arlington High School

Arlington defeated Mountlake Terrace 1-0

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Arlington 6-6-3, 6-7-3; Mountlake Terrace 6-7-2, 6-8-2

Mountlake Terrace next game: District Tournament Play-In Game vs Marysville Pilchuck; Thursday May 4; 7:00 p.m. at Marysville Pilchuck High School

Archbishop Murphy defeated Meadowdale 2-1

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 6-8-1, 7-8-1; Meadowdale 6-5-4, 6-6-4

Meadowdale next game: District Tournament Play-In Game vs Cascade; Thursday, May 4; 7 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Softball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorecrest 20-9

Edmonds-Woodway hitting highlights:

Renee Riggins: 5 for 5, 2B, 4 R

Neva Cherry: 3 for 4, 2 2B, 4 RBI

Mallory Melon: 2 for 3, 4 RBI

Maggie Duffy: 3 for 5, 4 RBI

Shorecrest hitting highlights:

Kyah Easton: 3 for 4, 2 RBI

Lucy Johnson: 3 for 4, 2 2B, 3 RBI

Lilia Titiall’l-McKinnon: 3 for 3, 2 2B, 4 RBI

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 5-6, 9-6; Shorecrest 0-12, 4-13

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Stanwood; Wednesday, May 3; 6:30 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace defeated Stanwood 5-2

Mountlake Terrace highlights:

Delia Glover: 2 for 3, 2B, HR

Kyleigh Smith: HR

Amaya Johnson: 2 for 4, 2B

Mountlake Terrace pitching highlights:

Ellie Gilbert: 7 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 12 K

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 9-2, 11-4; Stanwood 5-7, 7-10

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Shorewood; Wednesday, May 3; 6 p.m. at Meridian Park Field

Arlington defeated Meadowdale 13-9

Arlington hitting highlights:

Maddy Fischer: 4 for 4, 2 2B, HR, 3 R

Emmaly Morris: 3 for 4, 2B, HR, 3 R, 3 RBI

Taylor Stevens: 3 for 4

Meadowdale hitting highlights:

Analise Griffiths: 3 for 4, 2 R, RBI

Destiny Emery: 1 for 1, 3 BB, 2 R, 2 RBI

Records (league and overall): Arlington 7-5, 10-7; Meadowdale 9-3, 11-6

Meadowdale next game: vs Marysville Getchell; Wednesday, May 3; 4 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Girls tennis

Stanwood defeated Mountlake Terrace 6-0

No details reported

Mountlake Terrace next match: at Mariner; Wednesday, May 3; 3:30 p.m.

Mariner at Lynnwood postponed

Lynnwood next match: vs Marysville Pilchuck; Wednesday, May 3; 3:30 p.m. at Totem Middle School

Marysville Pilchuck at Meadowdale postponed

Rescheduled for Tuesday, May 2; 3:30 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Boys golf

Shorewood vs Mountlake Terrace at Nile Golf Course

No results reported

Mountlake Terrace next match: 3A District 1 Boys Golf Championships; Monday, May 15; noon at Legion Memorial Golf Course

Meadowdale vs Cedarcrest at Blue Heron Golf Course

No results reported

Meadowdale next match: 3A District 1 Boys Golf Championships; Monday, May 15; noon at Legion Memorial Golf Course

Girls golf

Lynnwood vs Archbishop Murphy at Walter Hall Golf Course

No results reported

— Compiled by Steve Willits