High school sports roundup for May 10, 2023

Girls tennis
3A Wesco South Tournament
At Shorewood High School
Singles (Top 5 qualify for districts)
Championship
Rylie Gettman (Shorewood) defeated Paige Oliver (Edmonds-Woodway) 6-2, 6-3
3rd/4th Place
Emily Lin (Shorewood) defeated Katelynne Wyckoff (Meadowdale) 6-0, 6-1
5th/6th Place
Cami Sikora (Shorecrest) defeated Hannah Douglas (Lynnwood) 6-1, 6-2
Doubles (Top 5 qualify for districts)
Championship
Mari Brittle/Alex Mignogna (Shorewood) defeated Lindsay Rans/Sophia Serwold (Shorewood) 7-6 (7-5), 4-6, 6-4
3rd/4th Place
Natalie Yockey/Mackenna Cook (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Claire Mitchell/Lily Haessler (Shorecrest) 6-4, 7-5
5th/6th Place
Emily Riggle/Meron Amha (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Jasmine Mudaliar/Bella Tang (Meadowdale) 6-7 (3-7), 6-4, 7-6 (7-4)
Softball
Snohomish defeated Mountlake Terrace 16-4 (5 innings)
Snohomish hitting highlights:
Evy Massena: 3 for 4, 2 2B, 5 RBI
Emma Hansen: 3 for 4, 2 RBI
Avery Clark: 2 H
Kendel Sage: 2B
Lily Bellak: 2B
Mountlake Terrace hitting highlights:
Ellie Gilbert: 2 for 2
Records (league and overall): Snohomish 15-0, 17-3; Mountlake Terrace 11-4, 13-6
Mountlake Terrace next game: District Playoffs, Round 1 vs Edmonds-Woodway/Oak Harbor winner; Tuesday, May 16; 4 p.m. at Phil Johnson Fields in Everett
Cedarcrest defeated Edmonds-Woodway 16-5
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Cedarcrest 10-5, 11-7; Edmonds-Woodway 7-8, 11-8
Edmonds-Woodway next game: District play-in game vs Oak Harbor; Friday, May 12; 4 p.m. at Phil Johnson Fields in Everett
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.