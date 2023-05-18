High school sports roundup for May 16, 2023

Softball
The Mountlake Terrace Hawks softball team advanced to the district championship game and qualified for the state tournament with two victories Tuesday.
The third-seeded Hawks started out the tournament by defeating the sixth-seeded Marysville Getchell Chargers 10-0 in five innings. Ellie Gilbert threw a five-inning two hitter while the offense took care of the rest, including a seven-run fifth inning to close out the game with a 10-run mercy rule victory.
The Hawks then played the second-seeded Cascade Bruins in the semifinal game, with the winner clinching a state berth. The Hawks appeared to be on their way to an easy win after scoring two runs in the top of the sixth inning to take a 5-0 lead. Cameron Dunn and Mya Sheffield each homered to help build the lead. The Bruins, however, came back to tie the game at 5-5 with a five-run sixth inning that was aided by three Hawks errors.
Neither team scored in the seventh inning and the game went to extra innings. The Hawks scored two runs in the top of the eighth inning and then had to hold on for the win as the Bruins pulled within one in the bottom of the eight. Gilbert pitched her second complete game of the day and closed out the Bruins for another win.
The Hawks will face top-seeded Snohomish in the district championship game Thursday, May 18 at 6 p.m. at Phil Johnson Fields in Everett. Both teams will then move on to next week’s state championship tournament.
District tournament quarterfinals:
Mountlake Terrace defeated Marysville Getchell 10-0 (5 innings)
Mountlake Terrace pitching highlights:
Ellie Gilbert: 5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 8 K
Mountlake Terrace hitting highlights:
Cameron Dunn: 1 for 2, BB, HR, R, 3 RBI
Kaylee Mitchell: 3 for 4, 2B, R
Amaya Johnson: 1 for 2, 2 BB, 2B, 2 R
Delia Glover: 1 for 3, 2B, 2 R, RBI
H Taron: 1 for 3, 2 RBI, SB
Kyleigh Smith: 1 for 2, HBP, R
Mya Sheffield: 1 for 3, RBI
Ellie Gilbert: 0 for 2, HBP, RBI
Bri Reyes: 0 for 1, 2 BB, R
Natalie Cardin: run
Evie Snow: run
District tournament semifinals:
Mountlake Terrace defeated Cascade 7-6 (8 innings)
Mountlake Terrace hitting highlights:
Cameron Dunn: 2 for 4, BB, 2B, HR, R, RBI
Mya Sheffield: 1 for 4, HR, R, 2 RBI
Delia Glover: 1 for 3, BB, 3B, 2 R,
Bri Reyes: 1 for 3, BB, 2B, 2 R, RBI
Amaya Johnson: 1 for 4, BB, 2B, R, RBI, SB
Kaylee Mitchell: 1 for 4, BB, 2 RBI
Ellie Gilbert: base hit
Kyeleigh Smith: base hit
Hailey Taron: base hit
Mountlake Terrace pitching highlights:
Ellie Gilbert: 8 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 9 K
Cascade hitting highlights:
A Surowiec: 3 for 4, 2B, R, SB
T Browne: 2 for 4, 2B, 2 R, RBI
J Wilson: BB, SB, 3 R
Baseball
State play-in game
Mountlake Terrace defeated Auburn Riverside 13-3
The Hawks qualified for the single-elimination round of 16-team state baseball tournament by defeating the Ravens at Mountlake Terrace High School. The 13th-seeded Hawks will now advance to play fourth-seeded Lake Washington on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Bannerwood Park in Bellevue. The winner of that game will move on to play the winner of the game between 12th-seeded Shorewood and fifth-seeded Timberlake, which will be played at Bannerwood Park at 4 p.m. The quarterfinal game will begin at around 7 p.m. that night, also at Bannerwood Park.
Mountlake Terrace hitting highlights:
Talan Zenk: 2 for 4, R, 4 RBI, SB
Ethan Swenson: 2 for 3, 2B, 2 R, RBI
Ryan Sturgill: 2 for 3, 2 BB, 4 R
Mountlake Terrace pitching highlights:
Dayton Nickolson: 4 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 K
Jack Glover: 2 IP, 2 H, 4 K
Boys golf
3A District 1 Tournament, final round
Top 5 individual finishers:
1. Baylor Larrabee (Ferndale) 71-67= 138
2. Taylor Kildall (Marysville Getchell) 75-68= 143
T3. Palmer Mutcheson (Snohomish) 76-72= 148
T3. Tyson Olds (Snohomish) 77-71= 148
5. Conrad Chisman (Stanwood) 73-76= 149
Edmonds School District golfers that qualified for state:
T8. Jaxon Dubiel (Mountlake Terrace) 75-80= 155
T8. Floyd Villanueva (Meadowdale) 77-78= 155
Team state qualifiers:
Snohomish 608
Stanwood 638
Shorewood 649
Ferndale 652
Girls tennis
3A District 1 Tournament, Day 1
at Snohomish High School
Semifinals
Singles:
Paige Oliver (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Audrey Medina (Stanwood) 6-4, 6-0
Rylie Gettman (Shorewood) defeated Emily Lin (Shorewood) 7-5, 6-3
Doubles:
No Edmonds School District players qualified for the semifinals
— Compiled by Steve Willits
