High school sports roundup for May 20, 2023

Baseball
State tournament
Round of 16
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Southridge 7-4
The Warriors overcame an early 3-0 deficit to come back and defeated the 11th-seeded Suns in the Round of 16 at the state tournament. Pitcher Dylan Schlenger picked up the win and finished the season undefeated on the mound.
Round of 8
West Seattle defeated Edmonds-Woodway 3-1
The sixth-seeded Warriors’ successful season came to an end with a close loss against the third-seeded Wildcats. The Warriors’ overall record on the season was 19-5, including last weekend’s 3A District One Championship.
Round of 16
Lake Washington defeated Mountlake Terrace 6-0
Shane Johnson pitched five shutout innings as the fourth-seeded Kangaroos ended the Hawks’ season with the 6-0 victory. Mountlake Terrace finished the season with an overall record of 16-11
Boys soccer
State quarterfinals
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Southridge 3-0
The Warriors scored three first-half goals on the way to a state quarterfinals victory over the Suns. Ben Hanson scored the game’s first goal on a penalty kick at the seven-minute mark. Victor Ibarra and Richard Duncan each added a goal later on in the half to provide the game’s final score. The Warriors improved to 18-1-2 overall on the year and will next face the top-ranked 3A team in the state, Lincoln of Seattle. Lincoln defeated Mount Vernon 3-1 in its quarterfinal matchup and head into the state semifinals with a record of 19-0-1 on the season.
Both state semifinals games will take place on Friday, May 26 at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup. Ballard will play Lakeside at noon, followed by Edmonds-Woodway vs. Lincoln at 2:15 p.m. The two teams that lose the semifinals matches will play for the state’s third-place trophy at Sparks Stadium Saturday, May 27 at 10 a.m., while the state championship match will follow at 3 p.m. that same day.
— Compiled by Steve Willits
