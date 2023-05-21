High school sports roundup for May 20, 2023

Posted: May 21, 2023 2
Senior Dylan Schlenger got the start and a 7-4 win against Southridge Saturday to advance to the elite 8 of the state baseball tournament. (Photos by Rob Simonsen)
Freshman second baseman Andreas Simonsen handles the infield bouncer and throws the runner out in the top of the second inning against Southridge.
Pinch runner Pablo Ferreria-Hernandez advances to third base on Diego Escandón’s line-drive single in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Senior Drew Warner enters the game with the bases loaded in the top of the seventh inning and gets the final out and save in game one against Southridge.
Senior Jens Simonsen starts in game two against West Seattle on Saturday afternoon.
Senior shortstop Grant Oliver rolls up the double play against West Seattle in the bottom of the second inning.

Baseball

State tournament

Round of 16

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Southridge 7-4

The Warriors overcame an early 3-0 deficit to come back and defeated the 11th-seeded Suns in the Round of 16 at the state tournament. Pitcher Dylan Schlenger picked up the win and finished the season undefeated on the mound.

Round of 8

West Seattle defeated Edmonds-Woodway 3-1

The sixth-seeded Warriors’ successful season came to an end with a close loss against the third-seeded Wildcats. The Warriors’ overall record on the season was 19-5, including last weekend’s 3A District One Championship.

Round of 16

Lake Washington defeated Mountlake Terrace 6-0

Shane Johnson pitched five shutout innings as the fourth-seeded Kangaroos ended the Hawks’ season with the 6-0 victory. Mountlake Terrace finished the season with an overall record of 16-11

Boys soccer

State quarterfinals

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Southridge 3-0

The Warriors scored three first-half goals on the way to a state quarterfinals victory over the Suns. Ben Hanson scored the game’s first goal on a penalty kick at the seven-minute mark. Victor Ibarra and Richard Duncan each added a goal later on in the half to provide the game’s final score. The Warriors improved to 18-1-2 overall on the year and will next face the top-ranked 3A team in the state, Lincoln of Seattle. Lincoln defeated Mount Vernon 3-1 in its quarterfinal matchup and head into the state semifinals with a record of 19-0-1 on the season.

Both state semifinals games will take place on Friday, May 26 at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup. Ballard will play Lakeside at noon, followed by Edmonds-Woodway vs. Lincoln at 2:15 p.m. The two teams that lose the semifinals matches will play for the state’s third-place trophy at Sparks Stadium Saturday, May 27 at 10 a.m., while the state championship match will follow at 3 p.m. that same day.

— Compiled by Steve Willits

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.

BACK TO HOME