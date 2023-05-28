High school sports roundup for May 26-27, 2023

Boys soccer

3A state semifinals

at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup

Semifinals on Friday, May 26

Lincoln (Seattle) defeated Edmonds-Woodway 6-1

Edmonds-Woodway goal: Kincaid Sund

3rd/4th place game on Saturday, May 27

Lakeside (Seattle) defeated Edmonds-Woodway 2-1

Isaac Parreno scored a goal on an assist from Ben Hanson but it wasn’t enough as Edmonds-Woodway closed out its season with a fourth- place finish at the 3A state tournament. The Warriors’ overall record for the season was 18-3-2 and it was only the second time since the school merger in 1990 that the boys soccer team made it to the state semifinals.

Boys tennis

State Tournament

at the Vancouver Tennis Center in Vancouver

Singles:

4th Place: Steven Anderson of Edmonds-Woodway

Round of 16- defeated Kevin Kim of Mountainview 2-0 sets

Quarterfinals- lost to Vincent Yang of Lakeside 0-2

Consolation bracket- defeated Cade Strickland of Snohomish 2-0

4th Place Match- defeated Gian Manhas of Mercer Island 2-0 (6-4, 6-3)

8th Place: Russell Anderson of Edmonds-Woodway

Round of 16- lost to Dima Pankov of West Seattle 0-2 sets

Consolation bracket- defeated Kai Junior of Central Kitsap 2-0

Consolation bracket- defeated Johnny Wood of River Ridge 2-0

5th Place Match- lost to Rahul Sundaresan of Lakeside 0-2

Doubles:

7th Place: Grant Oliver and Nalu Akiona of Edmonds-Woodway

Round of 16- defeated M. Bryant and B. Payopay of Lincoln (Tacoma) 2-1 sets

Quarterfinals- lost to B. Oaksmith and B. Cannon of Seattle Prep 0-2

Consolation bracket- defeated Jude Wilcox and Armon Mkrtychev of Edmonds-Woodway 2-0

4th Place Match- lost to J. Yim and Z. Tan of Lakeside (Seattle) 0-2

Did Not Place: Jude Wilcox and Armon Mkrtychev of Edmonds-Woodway

Round of 16- defeated R. Coovert and H. Vicente of Gig Harbor 2-1 sets

Quarterfinals- lost to N. Pearlman and B. Chew of Mercer Island 0-2

Consolation bracket- lost to Grant Oliver and Nalu Akiona of Edmonds-Woodway 0-2

Girls tennis

State tournament

at the Vancouver Tennis Center in Vancouver

Did Not Place: Paige Oliver of Edmonds-Woodway

Round of 16- defeated Michelle Nuguyen of North Thurston 2-0 sets

Quarterfinals- lost to Julia Zhang of Interlake 0-2

Consolation- lost to Emily Lin of Shorewood 1-2

Softball

State tournament, double elimination

Regional Athletic Complex in Lacey

Round of 16 on Friday, May 26

Mount Spokane defeated Mountlake Terrace 13-12

Consolation bracket

Heritage defeated Mountlake Terrace 12-3

— Compiled by Steve Willits