High school sports roundup for May 3, 2023

Softball

Shorewood defeated Mountlake Terrace 9-1

Shorewood pitching highlights:

Ellie Van Horn: 7 IP, 4 H, 1 R

Shorewood hitting highlights:

Lillia Perreault: 3 for 3, SB

Cayden Wheaton: 1 for 3, HR

Riley Wheaton: 2 for 3, 2B

Ellie Van Horn: 2B

Mountlake Terrace hitting highlights:

Ellie Gilbert: 2 for 3,

Amaya Johnson: 2B

Delia Glover: 2B

Records (league and overall): Shorewood 7-6, 10-7; Mountlake Terrace 9-3, 11-5

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Meadowdale; Friday May 5; 4 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Marysville-Getchell defeated Meadowdale 9-6

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Marysville Getchell 6-6, 8-8; Meadowdale 9-4, 11-7

Meadowdale next game: at Mountlake Terrace; Friday, May 5; 4 p.m.

Stanwood defeated Edmonds-Woodway 6-3

No details reported

Records (league and overall): 6-7, 8-10; Edmonds-Woodway 5-7, 9-7

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Shorewood; Thursday, May 4; 6:30 p.m.

Girls tennis

Jackson defeated Meadowdale 6-1

Singles:

Isha Handa (J) defeated Katelynn Wyckoff (M) 6-2, 6-2

Kirthika Sasikumar (J) defeated Emie Shepherd (M) 6-0, 6-0

Gracie Schouten (J) defeated Hanna Boualamalish (M) 6-4, 6-0

Jasmine Wijaya (J) defeated Bella Tang (M) 6-4, 6-1

Doubles:

Nithi Byreddy/Venya Pillai (J) defeated Parsini Rai/Sabrina Reonal (M) 6-2, 6-1

Jasmine Mudulay/Emily Nong (M) defeated Marianna Augustine/Sofia Crespo (J) 1-6, 7-6 (7-5), 10-7

Diana Raya Sanchez/Emily Skeels (J) defeated Kristen Neri/Jasmine Moua (M) 5-7, 6-2, 10-7

Meadowdale next match: Wesco 3A South Tournament; Tuesday, May 9; 11 a.m. at Shorewood High School

Marysville-Pilchuck defeated Lynnwood 5-2

Singles:

Brooke Asper (MP) defeated Hannah Douglas (L) 6-0, forfeit

Aideen Bobadilla (MP) defeated Rose Tulga (L) 6-3, 6-2

Camelia Sanchez (MP) defeated Adrianna Safarova (L) 6-2, 6-0

Doubles:

Jasmin Kilroy/Ava Beard (MP) defeated Kalyani Blackwell/Semhal Beyere (L) 6-2, 6-2

Vy Bui/Leah Kibuta (L) defeated Kirsten Carmichael/Abbie Holliday (MP) 6-2, 6-1

Kayden Simbulan/Jordan Quinones (L) won by forfeit

Lynnwood next match: Wesco 3A South Tournament; Tuesday, May 9; 11 a.m. at Shorewood High School

Mariner defeated Mountlake Terrace 5-2

Singles:

Kayla Apostol (MT) defeated Josey Olive (Mar) 6-0, 7-5

Jenny Luu (Mar) defeated Katelyn Thomas (MT) 7-5, 6-1

Aarti Saran (Mar) defeated Heran Legesse (MT) 6-2, 6-1

Morgan Trenh (Mar) defeated Tramahn Ho (MT) 6-0, 6-2

Doubles:

Hannah Nguyen/Aimee Le (Mar) defeated Marion Tate/Angela Grachev (MT) 7-6 (7-5), 6-3

Japyn Trevino/Sasha Ornelas (Mar) defeated Nina Dodgin/Asenat Ghebru (MT) 6-2, 6-2

Julia Mejino/Lucero Sandoval (MT) defeated Tania Cahyadi/Nee Vu (Mar) 6-1, 5-7, 10-7

Mountlake Terrace next match: Wesco 3A South Tournament; Tuesday, May 9; 11 a.m. at Shorewood High School

Boys golf

Archbishop Murphy defeated Lynnwood 146-198

Top 5 individual scores:

T1. Eric Leonen (AM) 33

T1. Nick Ennis (AM) 33

3. Jack Duffy (AM) 36

4. Avery Kirscht (L) 43

5. Rush Bradley (AM) 44

Lynnwood next match: 3A District 1 Championship; Monday, May 15; noon at Legion Memorial Golf Course

Girls golf

Shorewood defeated Edmonds-Woodway 243-244

No details reported

Meadowdale vs Shorecrest

No results reported

