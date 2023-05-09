High school sports roundup for May 8, 2023

Softball

Mountlake Terrace defeated Meadowdale 6-2

Mountlake Terrace hitting highlights:

Bri Reyes: 2 for 3, 2B, 2 RBI

Kaylee Mitchell: 3 for 4, 2B, 2 R, RBI

Cameron Dunn: 2 for 3, BB, 2B, 2 R, RBI

Ellie Gilbert: 2B, RBI

Amaya Johnson: 2 R

Mountlake Terrace pitching highlights:

Ellie Gilbert: 7 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 9 K

Meadowdale hitting highlights:

Analise Griffiths: 2B, R, SB

Mia Cantu: 1 for 2, BB

Olivia Feistel: 3 BB, R

Meadowdale pitching highlights:

Olivia Feistel: 7 K

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 10-3, 12-5; Meadowdale 9-5, 11-8

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Shorecrest; Tuesday, May 9; 4 p.m.

Meadowdale next game: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Tuesday, May 9; 4 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Everett defeated Lynnwood 14-2 (5 innings)

Everett hitting highlights:

Isa Davis: 3 for 6, 2B, 2 HR, 6 RBI

Taylor Millar: 4 for 4, 2B, 4 RBI

Madeline Pewitt: 3 for 4, 2B, 3B, 2 R

Ruby Wacker: 2 RBI

Emma Hoffman: 2 RBI

Everett pitching highlights:

Taylor Millar: 5 IP, 6 K

Lynnwood hitting highlights:

Sydney Weitkamp: 2 H

Nyree Johnson: 2B

Malina Holden: 2B

Records (league and overall): Everett 8-7, 10-10; Lynnwood 3-12, 4-15

Lynnwood next game: End of season

— Compiled by Steve Willits