High school sports roundup for May 9, 2023

Baseball

District semifinals

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Ferndale 10-0 (5 innings)

Jens Simonsen threw a five-inning no-hitter and also ended the game with a mercy rule walk-off base hit at the plate as the second-seeded Edmond-Woodway Warriors clinched a state tournament berth and advanced to Saturday’s district championship game with a 10-0 win over sixth-seeded Ferndale. Simonsen pitched all five innings, allowing only one walk and striking out seven batters. The Warriors will play Mountlake Terrace at Funko Field on Saturday at 1 p.m. for the 3A District 1 Championship. Both teams will advance to the state tournament.

Edmonds-Woodway pitching highlights:

Jens Simsonsen: 5 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 7 K

Edmonds-Woodway hitting highlights:

Jens Simsonsen: 2 for 4, 3 RBI

Grant Oliver: 2 for 3, 2B, 2 R, RBI, SB, SF

Thomas Shults: 3 for 3, BB, RBI

Diego Escandon: 2 BB, R, RBI

Drew Warner: 1 for 2, BB, 2B, RBI

Dylan Schlenger: 1 for 2, BB, R, SB

Toshi Gilginas: 2 BB, 2 R

Pablo Ferreria-Hernandez: 3 R, 3 SB

Andreas Simonsen: BB, R

Kohl Gruender: BB

Cruz Escandon: SB

Edmonds-Woodway next game: District Championship vs Mountlake Terrace; Saturday May 13; 1 p.m. at Funko Field

Mountlake Terrace defeated Shorewood 6-5

Click here for game story.

Mountlake Terrace next game: District Championship vs Edmond-Woodway; Saturday, May 13; 1 p.m. at Funko Field

Boys soccer

District semifinals

Shorewood defeated Edmonds-Woodway 2-1 in district semifinals

Ilya Mohav scored with two minutes remaining in the second half as the Stormrays clinched a spot in the state tournament and advanced into Saturday’s district championship game with a victory against top-seeded Edmonds-Woodway. The Warriors now move to the consolation bracket, where they will have to win two straight games to advance to the state tournament. Their next matchup will be a loser-out game against second-seeded Shorecrest on Thursday, May 11; 7 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium.

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Shorecrest; Thursday, May 11; 7 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium

Mount Vernon defeated Mountlake Terrace 1-0 (overtime) in the district semifinals

Aaron Diaz scored one minute into the second overtime to send the third-seeded Bulldogs on to the district championship with a 1-0 win over 10th-seeded Mountlake Terrace. The Bulldogs also clinched a berth into the state tournament with the win.

Mountlake Terrace now moves over to the consolation bracket of the double-elimination tournament and will play fifth-seeded Monroe in a loser-out game on Thursday, May 11 at 5 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium. The winner of that game will advance to a loser-out/winner-to-state game to be played on Saturday.

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Monroe; Thursday, May 11; 5 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium

Shorecrest defeated Meadowdale 3-1

Dylan Gibson scored a goal for Meadowdale, however it wasn’t enough as the sixth-seeded Mavericks’ season concluded with a loss to second-seeded Shorecrest.

Ryder Baldwin, Prince Sampson and Wyatt Kimball all scored for the Scots, who advanced to the next round. Meadowdale’s overall record on the season was 7-8-4.

Monroe defeated Lynnwood 4-0

Ninth-seeded Lynnwood had their season come to an end with a loss to fifth-seeded Monroe in the district tournament playoff consolation bracket. The Royals’ season ends with an overall record of 8-11-0

Girls tennis

Wesco 3A South Tournament, Day 1

At Shorewood High School

Semifinals:

Singles:

Paige Oliver (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Katelynne Wyckoff (Meadowdale) 6-4, 6-1

Rylie Gettman (Shorewood) defeated Emily Lin (Shorewood) 6-2, 6-3

Doubles:

Lindsay Rand/Sophia Serwold (Shorewood) defeated Claire Mitchell/Lily Haessler (Shorecrest) 6-3, 6-0

Mari Brittle/Alex Mignogna (Shorewood) defeated Natalie Yockey/Mackenna Cook (Edmonds-Woodway) 6-1, 6-0

Girls golf

Wesco South Championship

At Snohomish Golf Course, Par 72

Team Scores:

1. Meadowdale 377

2. Cedarcrest 386

3. Shorecrest 403

4. Archbishop Murphy 467

5. Lynnwood 472

6. Mountlake Terrace 484

Edmonds-Woodway and Shorewood did not qualify for team score

Top 10 individual scores:

1. Charlotte Griffin (C) 77

2. Siv Noora Wolter (Mead) 88

3. Emily Zhang (EW) 91

T4. Alison Dumo (MT) 92

T4. Olivia Smith (SC) 92

T4. Rachel Reitz (Mead) 92

7. Monica Bentley (S) 94

8. Hadley McDonough (C) 95

9. Kari Petterson (Mead) 96

10. Chih Ling Chao (L) 98

Softball

Mountlake Terrace defeated Shorecrest 24-2 (5 innings)

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 11-3, 13-5; Shorecrest 0-15, 4-16

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Snohomish; Wednesday, May 10; 4 p.m.

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Meadowdale 11-3

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 7-7, 11-7; Meadowdale 9-6, 11-9

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Cedarcrest; Wednesday, May 10; 4 p.m.

Meadowdale next game: District playoffs; opponent and other information to be determined

— Compiled by Steve Willits