Inslee appoints Will Steffener to Snohomish County Superior Court

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has appointed Will Steffener to the Snohomish County Superior Court. He will replace Judge Janice Ellis, who is retiring June 30.

According to an announcement from the governor’s office, Steffener has broad legal experience. Since 2021, he has maintained a private practice at Deno Millikan Law Firm, PLLC in Everett, handling family law, probate and estate planning, landlord/tenant law, and other civil litigation matters. From 2013 to 2021, he worked at the Snohomish County Prosecutor’s Office in its Municipal Law and Involuntary Treatment Act units. Earlier in his legal career, from 2005 to 2013, he worked as a criminal defense attorney at the Snohomish County Public Defender Association.

Steffener is also active in the Snohomish County community. He has led the Snohomish County Bar Association in various roles, and he served as its president in 2013. In recent years, Steffener has volunteered as an assistant Scout Leader with the Girl Scouts of America. Steffener is an avid outdoorsman who earned the Boy Scouts of America rank of Eagle Scout.

“Will is a dedicated attorney who has done so many different things in his career,” said Inslee. “He’s committed to the community, and he has the right temperament to find success on the bench.”

Steffener earned his bachelor’s degree from Western Washington University and earned his law degree from the University of Montana School of Law.