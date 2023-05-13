Jim Willett appointed to fill Woodway Town Council vacancy

Jim Willett has been appointed to fill the Woodway Town Council’s Position 4 seat, left vacant with the resignation of Councilmember Andrew DeDonker.
During a special meeting May 8, the council interviewed six candidates for the appointment and ended up selecting Willett, a U.S. Navy veteran who retired in 2010 after selling his recycling business.
Willett and his wife — an educator in the Northshore School District — have lived in Woodway for seven years..
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.