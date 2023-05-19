John Brock seeks reelection to Woodway Town Council

John Brock has filed for reelection for council Position 2 in the Town of Woodway.

“I have enjoyed the challenges of serving on the Woodway Town Council,” Brock said. “The council is a politically diverse group, curious, frugal and open-minded. Starting from different initial positions, we almost always arrive at unanimous consensus. I am proud of our efforts and look forward to continued service.”

Brock was first appointed to the Woodway Town Council seat in March 2021, filling a vacancy left when Mike Quinn was appointed mayor following the retirement of former Mayor Carla Nichols. He was elected to the position in November 2021.

Brock grew up in Edmonds and joined the Coast Guard after graduating from high school. He served on active duty and as a reservist for 12 years. He studied civil engineering and land surveying in college.

“I hold strong biases toward honesty, fairness, equity and fiscal responsibility,” Brock said. “I will continue to work to keep Woodway the exceptional small town we enjoy.”

Brock said he is focused on ensuring the town has a sustainable financial foundation, noting that “our current trajectory contains a looming structural deficit leaving the Town at risk of cutting critical services and losing our tranquil independence.”

Another issue facing Woodway is the future of nearby Point Wells. “The threat of a huge Urban Center development at Point Wells has passed,” Brock said. “A much smaller Urban Village development with far fewer residences may be feasible. We’re waiting to hear from the property owner and will consider any project that benefits the developer, Woodway and Richmond Beach neighborhoods.”