‘Journey of Salmon’ mural installed at Main Street Commons

The Journey of Salmon mural created by Tacoma-based artist Paige Pettibon was installed Thursday on the rooftop of the Main Street Commons project now under construction at 6th and Main.

The mural, which uses the traditional colors of many Coast Salish tribes, represents the overcoming of obstacles. The single big wave symbolizes the waterways that served as the original traveling path for Pacific Northwest tribes.

“My family is so honored to have Paige Pettibon’s Salish art represented in Edmonds,” said Main Street Commons owner/developer Mike McMurray. A land acknowledgment and artist celebration is tentatively scheduled for Saturday, July 22, he said.

McMurray offered special thanks to Art Walk Edmonds, Denise Cole of Edmonds’ Cole Gallery, Mark Vongunten of Ten Gun Design and Edmonds mural artist Andy Eccleshall. “Their guidance was absolutely essential and so appreciated,” McMurray said.