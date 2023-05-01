Kevin Fagerstrom announces run for Edmonds City Council

Twenty-seven-year Edmonds resident Kevin Fagerstrom has announced his candidacy for Edmonds City Council Position 6, running against incumbent Susan Paine.

Fagerstrom serves on the Edmonds Citizens Tree Board and the Edmonds Historical Museum Board, where he chairs the summer market. He retired as a sergeant with the King County Sheriff’s Office in 2008 and was then recruited to become code enforcement director for the City of Everett. He retired from that job in 2018.

The 69-year-old Fagerstrom said discussions about housing issues in Edmonds first prompted his interest in city government. He began attending meetings of the Edmonds Citizens Housing Commission, created by the Edmonds City Council in 2019 to develop diverse housing policy options for council consideration.

He also has been a regular attendee in recent years at Edmonds City Council meetings, adding that “I would like to see a lot more people become aware of what city government does and the issues we are facing.”

Those who noticed his regular city council meeting attendance encouraged him to run for office, Fagerstrom said.

If elected, he said his primary goal “is to retain the charm and character of what Edmonds is.” He said he was “very intentional in picking Edmonds” after looking at more than a dozen other locations in North King and South Snohomish County. “But when I came to Edmonds, I said, ‘This is it, such a wonderful and charming city.'”

He said he has an additional incentive, now that his 33-year-old married daughter just moved back to Edmonds: protecting the city’s character for any future grandchildren who come along.

Fagerstrom said he is also concerned about public safety. “The homelessness issue needs to be addressed and addressed regionally, but the impacts in the city of Edmonds are what most concern me,” he said.

“I’m all in favor of reaching out and giving a helping hand to Edmonds residents who have fallen on hard times,” Fagerstrom said. “I don’t want to see us put a system in place that encourages people (who are homeless) to come here because we have a great support system here.”

Fagerstrom said he supports having “mechanisms and financing available to help someone out and prevent them from becoming homeless.” He also said he favors requiring those with drug addictions to undergo treatment as part of receiving government support, in an effort to “encourage them to return back to a safe, productive life.”

Fiscal responsibility is another priority for Fagerstrom, who added that if elected, he would “make sure we establish a reasonable budget and prioritize what we are going to spend our money on.”

Fagerstrom has been married for 43 years to his wife Cheri, who will be actively involved in his campaign, he said.

The candidate has scheduled a campaign kickoff for Wednesday, May 10, from 5:30-7 p.m. at Cafe Louvre, 210 5th Ave. S. A campaign website is under development, but meanwhile those who have questions can email the candidate at kfforcouncil@gmail.com.

Paine, who was elected in 2019, said she is running for a second term and added that a re-election press release is coming soon.