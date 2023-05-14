Kids get planting during Edmonds in Bloom event

Edmonds in Bloom hosted its Kids Plant event at the Edmonds Museum Summer Market Saturday. Just in time for Mother’s Day, kids could create a floral design in a beach pail as a gift to give to a loved one. Volunteers assisted children in selecting pails and flowers for planting.
