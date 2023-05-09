Letter to the editor: Proposed county drug ordinance is premature

I’m sorry that you didn’t receive a response from the administration when you reached out to inquire about the mayors’ letter.

I’m not speaking on behalf of Mayor Nelson’s administration, but in my own capacity as a councilmember. In my opinion, the ordinance is premature, because Governor Inslee has requested a special session to negotiate a legislative fix for the State Supreme Court’s Blake decision. So, even if an ordinance were passed at the local level, it stands a good chance of being preempted soon by action at the state level.

Personally, I would like to advocate for a humane response to people experiencing the twin crises of drug addiction and homelessness. I believe that public use of illegal drugs, especially fentanyl, presents a public safety hazard, a risk to bystanders, and possible contamination of public spaces. There’s also a biohazard risk from abandoned needles.

In Snohomish County, we have a severe lack of beds available in detox and rehab facilities for everyone who needs treatment. Any Blake fix by the state should be accompanied by a major infusion of cash to fund space in treatment facilities for people experiencing opioid addiction.

The cities and counties have been scrambling to address this catastrophe, which is destroying lives and families every day. We need help from the state and the federal governments, since they have the tax money to properly address this epidemic.

Respectfully,

Jenna Nand,

Edmonds City Councilmember, Pos. 7