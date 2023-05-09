Letter to the editor: Why didn’t Edmonds mayor sign Snohomish County Mayors letter?

Editor:

Why did our Mayor Mike Nelson not sign the Snohomish County Mayors letter regarding support for Ordinance 23-046 to address the public safety measure? The letter written to Snohomish County Councilmembers was signed by mayors from Everett, Marysville, Arlington, Darrington, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace, Snohomish, Woodway, Stanwood, Mukilteo, Monroe, Gold Bar, Brier, Sultan, and Lake Stevens. Every other city in Snohomish County wants to support this ordinance. Mayors from both sides of the aisle. What can account for this?

I tried to call the mayor directly to ask him but the number listed on the city website is for his assistant Carolyn LaFave. When I called the city directly and asked to speak to the mayor, my call was again routed to Ms. LaFave. How strange that a citizen cannot directly reach a public servant.

Tamara Nelson

Edmonds