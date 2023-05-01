Lynnwood Kiwanis hosting swap meet May 20

The Lynnwood Kiwanis Club is hosting a swap meet Saturday, May 20 at Maplewood Presbyterian Church, 19523 84th Ave. W., Edmonds.
Vendors can purchase a space for $45. The profits benefit Lynnwood Kiwanis.
The event runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be at least one food truck and music throughout the day.
Those interested in participating can contact David Little at datmlitt@verizon.net.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.