Lynnwood Kiwanis hosting swap meet May 20

The Lynnwood Kiwanis Club is hosting a swap meet Saturday, May 20 at Maplewood Presbyterian Church, 19523 84th Ave. W., Edmonds.

Vendors can purchase a space for $45. The profits benefit Lynnwood Kiwanis.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be at least one food truck and music throughout the day.