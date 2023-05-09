May 10 Edmonds Planning Board agenda includes hearing on day care businesses in BN zone

The Edmonds Planning Board will hold a public hearing during its Wednesday, May 10 meeting to consider a citizen-initiated code amendment to allow day care businesses as a primary permitted use in a neighborhood business (BN) zone.

The board is also scheduled to consider tree code amendments.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the Brackett Room on the third floor of Edmonds City Hall, 121 5th Ave. N. You can also view it remotely at this link. The meeting ID is 873 2287 2194 and the passcode is 007978. Or listen via telephone: US: +1 253 215 8782.

You can view the complete meeting agenda here.