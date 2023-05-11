‘Mulch Myths’ topic of Edmonds Floretum Garden Club May 15 meeting

The Edmonds Floretum Garden Club will welcome speaker Dr. Linda Chalker-Scott, educator and author, at its Monday, May 15 meeting. Her topic will be “Mulch Myths that Refuse to Die,” which promises to challenge some long-held beliefs amongst gardeners.

Chalker-Scott has a Ph.D. in horticulture from Oregon State University and is an ISA- certified arborist and an ASCA consulting arborist. She is WSU’s Extension Urban Horticulturist and a professor in the Department of Horticulture. She conducts research in applied plant and soil sciences, publishing the results in scientific articles and university Extension fact sheets.

Chalker-Scott is the editor for WCISA’s Western Arborist magazine, the Journal of NACAA, and editor in chief for Compost Science and Utilization. She is also involved in enhancing the scientific literacy of her audiences by teaching them how to assess the credibility of information from print and online sources.

Her latest book is an update of Art Kruckeberg’s Gardening with Native Plants of the Pacific Northwest from UW Press (2019), which has won several national awards since its publication.

In 2018 Chalker-Scott was featured in a video series – The Science of Gardening – produced by The Great Courses. She also is one of the Garden Professors – a group of academic colleagues who educate and entertain through their blog and Facebook pages.

Floretum’s meetings are held in the third-floor Brackett Room at Edmonds City Hall, 121 N. 5th Ave. N. Doors open at 10 a.m. for social time. The meeting will begin at 10:30 a.m. All are welcome. While best experienced in person, this meeting will also be available on Zoom. Please contact the club at info@floretum.org for a link.

Learn more about the club at floretum.org, or on Facebook and Instagram.