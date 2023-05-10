Nand announces she’s seeking election to appointed council seat

Edmonds City Councilmember Jenna Nand, appointed to the council in October 2022, announced Tuesday she is running for election to the Position 7 seat.

“Edmonds is my hometown,” Nand said in her announcement. “I have lived by Lake Ballinger since I was 12 years old.” An attorney with an office in downtown Edmonds, Nand said she also provides respite care to her father, who has dementia.

Nand said she is a longtime grassroots activist in the Democratic Party and a local animal rescuer “with five of my own rescue bunnies.”

“I want to help keep Edmonds beautiful, affordable and a welcoming place for us all,” Nand said. “I want to work with my fellow councilmembers to build a stronger community to benefit all of our community members. Edmonds is a great place to live, work and visit. I don’t want our town to lose what makes it so special.”

Among the issues Nand said she is committed to:

Public safety: “Since 2022, I have been advocating for a permanent police substation on Highway 99 to better serve a densely populated part of our community.”

Public cleanliness and beautification across Edmonds: “I have been working hard to expand placements of trash cans, recycling bins, memorial benches, flower baskets and corner flower beds in business districts outside of the Edmonds Bowl. I want each of our neighborhood business districts to share in downtown Edmonds’ famous charm to increase aesthetic appeal to potential customers.”

Oppose mandatory upzoning: “If you have read any of my letters to the editor over these last few months, you probably know that I strongly oppose attempts by Olympia to override local control of zoning. I will continue to advocate for local input in land use decisions,” Nand said.

“I am proud of the work I am doing to fight for Edmonds’ future,” she added. “I share the values and concerns of the majority of Edmonds’ diverse and passionate community. I am here to help protect Edmonds for generations to come.”

Nand’s early endorsements include Edmonds City Councilmembers Dave Teitzel and Will Chen, Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers and former Snohomish County Prosecutor Adam Cornell.

To learn more, visit Nand’s website at www.voteforjenna.com, her Facebook page at www.facebook.com/VoteForJenna or on Twitter @VoteForJenna.