NC Concept Store hosting fundraiser May 26-28 for Ukrainian children

NC Concept Store in downtown Edmonds is hosting a fashion cultural event May 26-28 to raise money for children orphaned by the war in Ukraine.

Vyshyvankas, a name for an embroidered shirt or dress in the Ukrainian culture, will be sold at the new downtown Edmonds boutique to benefit the organization Gen. Ukrainian camps for youth.

The organization assists children who have suffered traumas after losing their parents and their homes. Currently, it is treating 100 children, with 6,000 more on a waiting list.

“Every day we fight for the Ukrainian children on the psychological front,” spokesperson and First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska said.

All the proceeds from Ukrainian clothing and handmade jewelry sold this weekend will go to the camps.

You are invited to stop by and have a bite of Ukrainian food and learn about the embroidery and its unique meaning.

You can also donate to Gen. Ukranian here.

NC Concept Store is located at 403 Main St.