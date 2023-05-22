Next meeting of Green Drinks Edmonds May 25 at Salish Sea Boathouse

The next meeting of Green Drinks Edmonds will be Thursday, May 25 at 6 p.m. at Salish Sea Brewing Co. Boathouse, 180 Dayton St., Suite 102, Edmonds.

Green Drinks is an international organization that provides opportunities to meet other people in your area that are interested in environmental issues. Typically there are not any formal presentations, just a chance to meet like-minded people. However, there will be a short presentation about Climate Alliance of Snohomish County, organizer Bill Derry said.

All are invited. And there will be live music from The Sidekickers after the meeting for those who wish to stay.