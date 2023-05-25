No gun found after Edmonds police respond to report of student possibly with a firearm at Edmonds-Woodway

Edmonds police said they responded to a report Thursday morning of a student in an Edmonds-Woodway High School classroom possibly armed with a firearm. But after a staff search of the student, no weapon was found.

Police said via social media that after receiving the report at 9:22 a.m., all available Edmonds

officers responded. Based on the information obtained through school employees, Edmonds officers accompanied staff as they located the student and escorted them from class. Officers detained the student without further incident as school staff “conducted a safety search as allowed by law,” the social media post said. No firearm was recovered.

Approximately 10 minutes elapsed from the time officers were dispatched to the time the student was detained, police said. While police documented the response in an incident report, they took no further investigative action. The student was left in the custody of the EWHS staff.

“EPD appreciates the communication and teamwork with school staff that allows us to support maintaining safety for all students and staff,” the social media post said.