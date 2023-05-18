Northbound I-5 and I-5 express lanes in Seattle closing for girder setting this weekend

A major milestone for the SR 520/I-5 Express Lanes Connection Project begins Friday evening, May 19. when crews will close northbound Interstate 5 between Lakeview Boulevard and State Route 520 to begin placing large steel bridge girders over the freeway.

Next, the I-5 express lanes will close starting at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 20, through 10 a.m. Sunday, May 21. The express lanes will be reduced to one lane in the initial hours of the closure. Drivers should plan ahead for this work and closures. There will be signed detours and uniformed police officers in place to help guide drivers around the closure.