Peace runners pass the torch during Edmonds visit

Runners from the Sri Chinmoy Oneness-Home Peace Run, history’s largest peace torch relay, carried their torch through downtown Edmonds Monday afternoon, followed by a stop to meet youth at Edmonds Boys and Girls Club.

Edmonds City Councilmember Vivian Olson participated in the event, which was open to area residents.

The Sri Chinmoy Oneness-Home Peace Run is passing the Peace Torch in 12 states and Canada during the 2023 North American Peace Run. The team visits schools and youth organizations to share their motto, “Peace Begins with Me.” Runners — who come from countries around the world — offer educational presentations that promote respect of others and the oneness of humanity.

The Peace Run has traversed over 160 nations on all seven continents over the past 36 years supporting humanity’s universal aspiration for a more peaceful world. Since the inaugural Run in 1987, more than 7 million people have participated.

The Peace Run was inspired by visionary Sri Chinmoy to give citizens a dynamic way to express their own hopes and dreams for a more harmonious world.

— Photos by Julia Wiese