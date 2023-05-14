Perfect day for a run at Saturday’s Health and Fitness Expo

Sunny spring weather welcomed hundreds of families to the 2023 Health and Fitness Expo at the Edmonds School District Stadium. The event was organized by the Edmonds Parks and Recreation Department and the Edmonds School District and run by many volunteers.

The free event offered numerous opportunities to be active, including a multigenerational fun run, obstacle courses and floor hockey. Educational booths gave kids and their families a chance to play games, win prizes and learn about health. The Snohomish County Medical Reserve Corps provided first aid and gave out free COVID-19 tests.

— Story and photos by Jasmine Contreras-Lewis