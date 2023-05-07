Poet’s Corner: Curious About, Soul Songs, The Soul of Nature

Here is the latest installment of Poet’s Corner, presented by the Edmonds-based EPIC Poetry Group

Curious About

Curious about…

George

that rascally monkey

in havoc mode

played in

and played out

and around and about.

Curiosity and that cat.

“Nine” saving his life

again, and again.

I wonder how well cats

and monkeys get along?

A cat swinging in the vines

or a monkey hiding in a box?

Now that’s curious.

And Alice.

Curiouser and curiouser

in Wonderland with

yet another cat.

Stripedy and sneaky.

And that monkey again

not seeing, hearing, or

speaking evil.

Curious indeed!

Diane Naab

~ ~ ~ ~

Soul Songs

The comfort of ritual

of memories dear

bringing warmth to the heart…

and to the soul.

The King of Hearts said,

“The most wonderful journeys

are taken through the window.”

The window of our soul?

Perhaps.

Waking from a dream

with a profound sense

of scattered details

both heartfelt and heartbreaking.

I yearn for those words

to take me again to another

time and place.

And the melody of our song

so personal and endearing

striking notes that only we can hear

and sometimes hard to listen to

but always what we know to be true.

Diane Naab

~ ~ ~ ~

The Soul of Nature

Nature and human nature

often argue…

Man grumbles

“Too much rain”

and “The sun is too hot.”

Nature replies, “Because that’s

how it works.”

Nature endures and

acknowledges our groans

with a cool breeze

on a hot day and

lacy snow for us to play

with angels and

fire to keep us warm.

She encourages us to

“See the trees swaying,

the golden waves of grass & grain,

and to savor the scent of roses

and the taste of garlic.”

She pleads,

“Hear the songs of birds

greeting each day.

See the ocean movement

in perfect harmony

with time and tide.

And marvel at the creatures

above and below.”

She touches our hearts

with the splendor of

sunrise and sunset

in glorious colors…

that leave us speechless.

And she continues to heal

and flourish and bless us

every minute of every day

and for the years to come…

we will not see.

Diane Naab

~ ~ ~ ~ ~

Diane Naab is an artist, writer, world traveler, and published author.

Her poetry and short stories were published in four consecutive issues of the annual literary review, Inside Passages, in southeast Alaska; Poetry Corners published by the Arts & Humanities Bainbridge; poetry and art for Ars Poetica at BARN on Bainbridge; and several submissions to The Poetry Corner for My Edmonds News. Her first novel, “The Paris Affair” is soon to be published.

Her college education includes a major in art and a minor in medical administration. Her career includes animal medical records manager at the National Zoo in Washington D.C.; scientific illustrator, and photographer; cover art for several medical journals; two solo exhibits featuring her painting, photography, pottery, basket weaving, and beaded tapestries; creating set designs and costumes for the theatre. She owned an art gallery and bistro in Ketchikan, Alaska.

Diane serves as secretary on the EPIC Board of Directors and hosts the weekly writing group “The Write Time.”