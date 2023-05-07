Poet’s Corner: Curious About, Soul Songs, The Soul of Nature

Here is the latest installment of Poet’s Corner, presented by the Edmonds-based EPIC Poetry Group
Curious About
Curious about…
George
that rascally monkey
in havoc mode
played in
and played out
and around and about.
Curiosity and that cat.
“Nine” saving his life
again, and again.
I wonder how well cats
and monkeys get along?
A cat swinging in the vines
or a monkey hiding in a box?
Now that’s curious.
And Alice.
Curiouser and curiouser
in Wonderland with
yet another cat.
Stripedy and sneaky.
And that monkey again
not seeing, hearing, or
speaking evil.
Curious indeed!
Diane Naab
~ ~ ~ ~
Soul Songs
The comfort of ritual
of memories dear
bringing warmth to the heart…
and to the soul.
The King of Hearts said,
“The most wonderful journeys
are taken through the window.”
The window of our soul?
Perhaps.
Waking from a dream
with a profound sense
of scattered details
both heartfelt and heartbreaking.
I yearn for those words
to take me again to another
time and place.
And the melody of our song
so personal and endearing
striking notes that only we can hear
and sometimes hard to listen to
but always what we know to be true.
Diane Naab
~ ~ ~ ~
The Soul of Nature
Nature and human nature
often argue…
Man grumbles
“Too much rain”
and “The sun is too hot.”
Nature replies, “Because that’s
how it works.”
Nature endures and
acknowledges our groans
with a cool breeze
on a hot day and
lacy snow for us to play
with angels and
fire to keep us warm.
She encourages us to
“See the trees swaying,
the golden waves of grass & grain,
and to savor the scent of roses
and the taste of garlic.”
She pleads,
“Hear the songs of birds
greeting each day.
See the ocean movement
in perfect harmony
with time and tide.
And marvel at the creatures
above and below.”
She touches our hearts
with the splendor of
sunrise and sunset
in glorious colors…
that leave us speechless.
And she continues to heal
and flourish and bless us
every minute of every day
and for the years to come…
we will not see.
Diane Naab
~ ~ ~ ~ ~
Diane Naab is an artist, writer, world traveler, and published author.
Her poetry and short stories were published in four consecutive issues of the annual literary review, Inside Passages, in southeast Alaska; Poetry Corners published by the Arts & Humanities Bainbridge; poetry and art for Ars Poetica at BARN on Bainbridge; and several submissions to The Poetry Corner for My Edmonds News. Her first novel, “The Paris Affair” is soon to be published.
Her college education includes a major in art and a minor in medical administration. Her career includes animal medical records manager at the National Zoo in Washington D.C.; scientific illustrator, and photographer; cover art for several medical journals; two solo exhibits featuring her painting, photography, pottery, basket weaving, and beaded tapestries; creating set designs and costumes for the theatre. She owned an art gallery and bistro in Ketchikan, Alaska.
Diane serves as secretary on the EPIC Board of Directors and hosts the weekly writing group “The Write Time.”
