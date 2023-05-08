Port of Edmonds notice: Seeking applications for appointment to Port Commission District 1

Port of Edmonds

APPLICATION FOR APPOINTMENT TO PORT COMMISSION DISTRICT 1

The Port of Edmonds is seeking applicants for Commission Position One soon to be vacated by Commissioner Angela Harris. Applicants must reside in Edmonds Port District 1

Applications will be accepted now through close of business at 4:00 p.m. on May 23. The successful applicant will be selected by a vote of the Commission at the scheduled May 30 meeting. Interviews prior to selection may be scheduled at the discretion of the Commission.

For interested candidates, the application process and requirements, application packet, and district map with boundary descriptions, are posted on the Port’s website portofedmonds.org.

— Sponsored by the Port of Edmonds